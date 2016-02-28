Preview: Minnesota at Illinois

Illinois ends its home campaign looking to end a two-game losing streak and dispel some bad taste from an ugly setback when it hosts Minnesota on Sunday night in a Big Ten Conference contest. The Illini were outscored 47-19 in the second half on their way to a 27-point loss to Indiana on Thursday, while the Golden Gophers are riding their first winning streak since late November, having won their last two contests.

Minnesota posted its largest Big Ten win under second-year coach Richard Pitino with its 22-point victory over Rutgers on Tuesday, which followed an upset of Maryland five days earlier. The Gophers’ offense had five players reach double figures against the Scarlet Knights, led by Jordan Murphy’s 19 points after the freshman had a double-double against the Terrapins. Illinois will have its hands full defensively against the Gophers, though the Illini have been tough lately, allowing just one opponent to shoot better than 46 percent from the field over the last nine games. And Illinois has some firepower, with Malcolm Hill averaging 18.1 points and Kendrick Nunn putting up 16 points per contest.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-19, 2-13 Big Ten): A pair of wins certainly helps, but Pitino believes his team has improved over the last few weeks as they’ve come together more as a team. Off-the-court get-togethers have helped, as has more cohesion in play for the Gophers, who aren’t going to be an easy out of the Big Ten tournament despite their record. “We look way better,” Pitino told reporters. “Just from an understanding of what we’re trying to do, we look better. Guys understanding what they’re good at. We’re playing with a much better purpose now than we were at the beginning of the season.”

ABOUT ILLINOIS (12-16, 4-11): Illinois will be looking to repeat the result of the last time it faced Minnesota, when it topped the Golden Gophers 76-71 in overtime in late January. While Minnesota has won a couple in a row and looks like a different team, Illini players also feel like they’ve grown since the last time they faced the Gophers. “I feel like we’re a much different team from the first time we played them,” senior guard Khalid Lewis told reporters. “Defensively, we’re a lot better than we were the first time we faced them, so that will hopefully help us out against them this time.”

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota senior F Joey King ranks among the nation’s elite in free-throw shooting, hitting 71-of-80 for 88.8 percent, tops in the Big Ten.

2. In every one of its victories this season, Illinois has scored more points off turnovers than its opponent.

3. Illini G Jalen Coleman-Landis broke the single-season school record for 3-pointers by a freshman, hitting his 70th beyond the arc in Thursday’s defeat.

PREDICTION: Illinois 74, Minnesota 70