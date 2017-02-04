Minnesota looks to stay in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament bid when it hits the road to face Illinois on Saturday. The Golden Gophers have dropped five consecutive games, including an 85-78 loss to No. 17 Maryland on Jan. 28, to take the shine off their 15-2 start, and hope to get back on track by beating the Fighting Illini for the first time since a 79-71 victory on Jan. 24, 2015.

Minnesota begins a five-game stretch against teams currently at .500 or worse in Big Ten play, which will likely go a long way towards determining whether the Gophers earn their first NCAA Tournament bid in four years. Illinois is left to pick up the pieces after being held to a season-low 43 points in its loss to ninth-ranked Wisconsin on Tuesday. The Fighting Illini shot 27.6 percent from the floor in the 57-43 setback to the Badgers - their fifth loss in six games - and look set to miss their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament unless embattled coach John Groce can engineer a dramatic turnaround. Illinois has fared well against Minnesota in recent years, winning six of the last seven meetings, including an 85-52 victory in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament last season.

TV: 4 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-7, 3-6 Big Ten): Akeem Springs led the way with a season-high 23 points in the loss to Maryland and is averaging 18 points and 5.7 rebounds since being inserted into the starting lineup on Jan. 21 against Wisconsin. Nate Mason scored 14 points to become the 41st player in program history to reach 1,000 career points while Reggie Lynch added 10 points and 10 rebounds to notch his second double-double of the season. "Losing stinks but we are a young team," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters. "We'll get through it and we will find a way to break through."

ABOUT ILLINOIS (13-10, 3-7): Malcolm Hill and Maverick Morgan led the Fighting Illini with 10 points apiece but shot a combined 8-of-22 from the field in the loss to Wisconsin. Freshman point guard Te'Jon Lucas was held scoreless and finished with more turnovers (two) than assists (one) against the Badgers after flashing some promise over his previous five games. "We obviously have goals but we have to take everything one game at a time," Morgan told reporters. "We need to defend our home court as that's really important to us."

TIP-INS

1. Illinois has won the last three meetings with Minnesota by an average margin of 17 points.

2. Lynch is ranked fourth nationally in blocked shots per game (3.14).

3. Hill has scored in double figures in 17 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Illinois 77, Minnesota 75