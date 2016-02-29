Illinois 84, Minnesota 71

Illinois guard Kendrick Dunn scored 25 points, and the Fighting Illini pulled away from shorthanded Minnesota for an 84-71 win Sunday in Champagne, Ill.

Guard Malcolm Hill added 22 points and seven rebounds, and guard Jalen Coleman-Lands scored 18 points for the Illini (13-16, 5-11 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game slide.

Approximately an hour before the game, Minnesota announced guards Nate Mason, Dupree McBrayer and Kevin Dorsey were suspended for “violating team rules.” Mason leads the Gophers in points and assists.

Minnesota forward Jordan Murphy scored 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, and forward Joey King added 17 points to try to keep the Gophers in the game. It was the third straight double-double for Murphy.

The Gophers (8-20, 2-14 Big Ten) got off to a fast start, hitting their first three 3-pointers and jumping out to an 11-0 lead. Murphy had 17 points and eight rebounds in the first half, and Minnesota took a 40-32 lead into intermission.

Illinois rallied early in the second half, opening with a 13-2 run and taking its first lead on a baseline jumper from forward D.J. Williams at the 16-minute mark. The lead would grow to 17 with 10 minutes to play, and Minnesota was unable to make run.

Freshman point guard Stephon Sharp added a career-high 19 points, including four 3-pointers, for the Gophers.