Preview: Minnesota at Indiana

Yogi Ferrell of Indiana and Andre Hollins of Minnesota will try to continue their hot shooting streaks when the Hoosiers host the Golden Gophers in a Big Ten game Sunday. Ferrell is averaging 19.9 points in the last seven games while shooting 26-for-48 from 3-point distance in that span. Hollins is averaging 21 points in the last seven games, shooting 29-for-53 from beyond the arc in that stretch to bump his season mark to 44.2 percent, a nice improvement from the 34.9 he shot last season.

Minnesota has won three straight overall and could use better consistency from Maurice Walker. The 6-10 forward is coming off a seven-point, three-rebound effort in Thursday’s win against Iowa, which could be considered his least productive game this season. He had one of his best efforts against the Hoosiers last season, scoring 14 off the bench with eight rebounds in the 66-60 victory.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-9, 5-7 Big Ten): Carlos Morris has hit a similar dry spell as Walker, averaging 5.3 points in the last four games to drop his season average to 11.7. Nate Mason gave the Golden Gophers a nice lift on the bench against Iowa, as the freshman guard scored 12 points. Minnesota could use better production from 6-11 reserve center Elliott Eliason, who has yet to score in double figures this season after reaching that mark seven times last season.

ABOUT INDIANA (17-8, 7-5): James Blackmon Jr. will be looking to bounce back after matching his season low with five points on 2-for-14 shooting in Wednesday’s loss to No. 19 Maryland. The freshman guard is a combined 7-for-26 from the floor in two games since missing last week’s loss to No. 4 Wisconsin. Troy Williams is having a good run, bettering his season scoring average of 13.4 points in each of the last four games.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota came into the weekend second in the nation in steals at 10.8

2. Indiana has won 10 straight home games.

3. Ferrell has made at least one 3-pointer in 56 straight games, the longest active streak in the nation.

PREDICTION: Indiana 67, Minnesota 62