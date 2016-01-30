Preview: Minnesota at Indiana

Indiana entered the week as one of the nation’s hottest teams before having its 12-game winning streak snapped by Wisconsin in overtime on Tuesday. But the 17th-ranked Hoosiers can get back on track Saturday, when they host a Minnesota team that has lost its last 10 contests.

Indiana dropped into a tie with Iowa for first place in the conference with the 82-79 defeat to the Badgers - its first loss since Dec. 2 at Duke. “We did some very good things,” Indiana coach Tom Crean told reporters. “We also did some costly things. ... When you’re on the road, you’ve got to be able to put it away.” Yogi Ferrell is coming off a season-high 30 points, and he led the Hoosiers with 20 in a 70-63 triumph at Minnesota on Jan. 16. Joey King and Jordan Murphy combined for 28 points for the Golden Gophers in the loss.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-15, 0-9 Big Ten): The Gophers are last in the conference and have dropped 13 of 14, with their last victory coming on Dec. 16 against Chicago State. Minnesota has lost to three ranked Big Ten teams - Indiana, No. 11 Michigan State and No. 21 Purdue - by a total of nine points, but they all occurred at home. The most recent was a 68-64 loss to the Boilermakers in which its bench scored only nine points in 50 minutes of playing time.

ABOUT INDIANA (17-4, 7-1): Ferrell, Thomas Bryant and Troy Williams combined for 77 percent (61-of-79) of the team’s points against Wisconsin. Indiana is among the nation’s leaders in points per game (85.8), field-goal percentage (51.9) and 3-point shooting (44.4 percent), but Minnesota limited it to 70 points on 41.3 percent shooting - including 32 percent from beyond the arc in their first meeting. Nick Zeisloft scored a season-high 15 points in that contest, going 5-of-8 from 3-point range, but the rest of the team was just 3-of-17.

TIP-INS

1. Ferrell, who averages 5.8 assists per game, recorded only one in 41 minutes against Wisconsin.

2. Indiana plays three of its next four games on the road, with the home contest being against No. 14 Iowa.

3. Minnesota’s next five games are against opponents (Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan, Iowa and Maryland) with a combined record of 81-21.

PREDICTION: Indiana 86, Minnesota 67