Indiana 90, Minnesota 71: James Blackmon Jr. made six 3-pointers and finished with 24 points as the host Hoosiers set a school record with 18 baskets from beyond the arc.

Troy Williams added 19 points and nine rebounds while Robert Johnson also scored 19 with the help of 5-for-8 shooting from 3-point range for Indiana (18-8, 8-5 Big Ten), which shot 59.3 percent from the field and 18-for-32 from long distance - breaking the previous 3-point mark of 17 set against Illinois in January 2002. Yogi Ferrell distributed 11 assists and Nick Zeisloft led the reserves with eight points.

Andre Hollins scored 23 points to lead Minnesota, which forced 18 turnovers while committing nine. Joey King, Maurice Walker and DeAndre Mathieu added 12 points apiece for the Golden Gophers (16-10, 5-8), who had their three-game winning streak snapped.

Indiana shot 55.2 percent in the first half but committed nine turnovers and trailed 44-38 at the break. The Golden Gophers shot 53.6 percent in the opening 20 minutes and took an early eight-point lead before giving it back.

Indiana moved ahead by seven on a pair of 3-pointers by Blackmon sandwiched around a layup by Hollins and started the second half on 6-0 run to double its lead and force a Minnesota timeout with 17:58 remaining. The Hoosiers went up by 18 on a 3-pointer by Johnson with 11:23 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Indiana entered seventh in the nation in 3-point field-goal percentage (40.9) and is 48-for-98 from beyond the arc in its last four games. …. Ferrell, the leading scorer for the Hoosiers (16.3), was held to seven points on 3-of-11 shooting but made 1-of-6 3-pointers to give him at least one in 57 straight games - the longest active streak in the nation. … Jordan Fuchs, a tight end on the Indiana football team, joined the team this week and committed one foul over two minutes in his season debut. The 6-6, 230-pound forward played at the high-school level at Christ the King in New York.