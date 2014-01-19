Preview: Minnesota at Iowa

It’s not easy getting attentionin the Big Ten sometimes. With Wisconsin, Michigan State and OhioState garnering much of the national spotlight, teams like Iowa andMinnesota - which meet Sunday on the Hawkeyes’ home court - can get lost in the shuffle. The Hawkeyes have claimed someattention after winning at Ohio State a week ago, moving up in thenational rankings because of it, while the Gophers are still lookingfor that attention-grabbing win.

Beating the Hawkeyes wouldcertainly help first-year coach Richard Pitino’s national cred, butthat won’t be easy. Iowa’s only losses this year have been tonationally-ranked Villanova, Iowa State and Wisconsin, and theHawkeyes have won 19 straight at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Still,Pitino’s squad took Michigan State to overtime on the road and iscoming off its own win over the Buckeyes as well.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (14-4, 3-2 BigTen): One of the big — though not literally — weapons the Gophershave at their disposal is 5-9 point guard DeAndre Mathieu, whocontinues to improve at his position as he learns on the job. The junior college transfer has been the starter from the beginning of this season,and Pitino sees him as a valuable asset going forward as hecontinues to learn how to play. “He needs to stop trying to drivein amongst the trees when there’s two or three guys in there,”Pitino told the Minneapolis Star-Tribune. “He’s got to be smarterabout his attempts, and (against Ohio State), he was about to driveit, they backed up, he knocked down two or three open shots, whichwas big.”

ABOUT IOWA (14-3, 3-1): TheHawkeyes are hoping some home cooking can help lead them to a conferencetitle. Iowa will host each of the top three teams in the leaguestandings as well as Ohio State in the coming weeks, and withCarver-Hawkeye Arena scheduled to be sold out for each of them, theHawkeyes should have quite an advantage. “We’re just really excitedthat it’s going to be like that,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery toldthe Iowa City Press-Citizen. “I don’t think there is any questionwe’d all agree that you’re going to play better in that atmosphere.”

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers rank No. 1in the Big Ten in both steals per game (8.4) and free-throwpercentage (.755).

2. Iowa F Melsahn Basabe hasposted a double-double in each of the Hawkeyes’ last two games.

3. The Hawkeyes have gotten thebetter of the Gophers in this matchup, leading 54-40, includingwinning the last matchup by 21.

PREDICTION: Iowa 72, Minnesota 68