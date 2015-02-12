Preview: Minnesota at Iowa

Winning road games in Big Ten play has been an impossible task for Minnesota, which hopes to end a seven-game losing streak in such contests Thursday when it visits Iowa. The Golden Gophers beat Wake Forest on Dec. 2 in their only true road game in non-conference action, but are 0-5 inside the league this season after dropping their last two chances near the end of the 2013-14 campaign. Even more frustrating is that four of Minnesota’s five setbacks have come by five or fewer points.

The Gophers downed Purdue 62-58 on Saturday for their fourth straight home victory – a streak which started after they fell in Minneapolis to the Hawkeyes, who got a tiebreaking jumper from Jarrod Uthoff with 3.5 seconds left to defeat Minnesota on Jan. 13. Iowa staged its second straight impressive win Sunday, routing No. 19 Maryland 71-55 three days after defeating Michigan by 18 on the road. The Hawkeyes, who are looking for their second regular-season sweep in this series in four seasons, have won the last three meetings at home, including each of the last two by 21 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-9, 4-7 Big Ten): The Gophers lead the conference in steals (10.8) and turnover differential (plus-5.3), boosting both averages substantially by recording 27 steals and a plus-23 turnover margin over the last two games. “I thought the beginning of the second half was about as good of pressure as we’ve ever had here in the past two years,” coach Richard Pitino said after Minnesota tallied seven of its season-high tying 17 steals during a 21-2 run to open the second half against the Boilermakers. DeAndre Mathieu (2.2), Carlos Morris (2.2) and Nate Mason (2.1) pace the league in steals while Maurice Walker ranks eighth with 1.7.

ABOUT IOWA (15-8, 6-4): Aaron White (15 points, 6.6 rebounds), who is the only player in school history to post at least 1,625 points, 800 boards, 175 assists and 125 steals, is one of three Big Ten players averaging at least 15 points and six rebounds. Uthoff ranks second on the team in scoring (11.6) and is the only player in Division I with at least 35 3-pointers, 30 blocks and 20 steals this season. Adam Woodbury (7.4 points) – a 7-1 center that has gained notoriety for poking an opposing player’s eye in two of the last three games – is averaging 13.5 points, six rebounds and four assists over his last two contests.

TIP-INS

1. White needs seven rebounds to pass Greg Stokes (807) and Acie Earl (811) in order to move into sole possession of sixth place on Iowa’s all-time list.

2. Minnesota’s last two opponents have combined to go 7-of-10 from the foul line after all but one of the its previous Big Ten foes had scored at least 14 points from the stripe.

3. The Hawkeyes recorded a season-high 19 turnovers against Maryland, ending a four-game stretch in which they committed nine or fewer.

PREDICTION: Iowa 69, Minnesota 61