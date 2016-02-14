Preview: Minnesota at Iowa

Minnesota was the last opponent to walk out of Carver-Hawkeye Arena with a win and Iowa needed a late go-ahead jumper to pull out the one victory it has in its last three meetings with the Golden Gophers. Coming off a rare Big Ten loss and facing an opponent that gave them fits last season, the fifth-ranked Hawkeyes figure to have no problem maintaining their focus Sunday when they host last-place Minnesota.

“I don’t look at their record, I look at their players. … We’ve lost to them two of the last three times we’ve played. It shouldn’t be too hard to get (our guys) to understand who we’re playing,” Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said earlier this week. The Hawkeyes fell 64-59 at home on Feb. 15, 2015, after winning a thriller in Minneapolis a month earlier, but has ripped off 15 straight wins in Iowa City by an average of 18.4 points since their loss to the Gophers. While Iowa is coming off Thursday’s 85-78 setback at Indiana to drop into a tie for first place in the conference, Minnesota hasn’t won since Dec. 16 and is closing in on a school-record 16-game losing streak set in 1986-87. The Gophers nearly rallied all the way back from a 19-point deficit Wednesday before suffering its 13th straight defeat - an 82-74 decision at home to Michigan.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-18, 0-12 Big Ten): Coach Richard Pitino lamented the team’s need to drive the ball Thursday - the Gophers are 11-of-65 beyond the arc over the last four games - a strategy that served them well as they shaved 17 points off the Wolverines’ early second-half lead. “We’ve got to stop shooting so many threes because we’re not a great shooting team and we’re a pretty good driving team. … That’s got to be our identity, driving the ball,” Pitino said. To that end, Minnesota is shooting a league-worst 27.8 percent beyond the arc in conference play, but trails only 3-point percentage leader Michigan State in attempts in such contests (19.2).

ABOUT IOWA (19-5, 10-2): The Hawkeyes, who enter the weekend ranked 11th in 3-point percentage defense (29.7), and Villanova are the only two teams in the country among the top 20 in both offensive (third) and defensive (19th) efficiency, according to Kenpom.com - an advanced metrics site. Adam Woodbury (8.7 points, eight rebounds) has been a force on the glass lately - averaging 12 boards over the last seven contests and 14.7 over the last three - and the 7-1 center matched a career with 15 versus the Hoosiers. Fellow senior Mike Gesell needs only three assists to become the fourth player in school history to total more than 1,000 points, 500 assists and 150 steals.

TIP-INS

1. The Hawkeyes have won nine of their 10 league games by double figures - the most of any major-conference school in the nation - including all six of their Big Ten home contests.

2. Minnesota has lost seven of its league games by eight points or fewer.

3. Iowa F Jarrod Uthoff, who is the only player from a Power-5 conference with at least 440 points, 150 rebounds, and 65 blocks, has 13 blocks on 3-point attempts this season - a total that ranks him ahead of 344 Division I teams entering the weekend.

PREDICTION: Iowa 81, Minnesota 68