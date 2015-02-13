Minnesota 64, Iowa 59: Andre Hollins hit four 3-pointers and scored 20 points as the Golden Gophers downed the Hawkeyes to end a seven-game conference road losing streak.

Nate Mason contributed 10 of his 12 points in the second half for Minnesota (16-9, 5-7 Big Ten), which won for the fourth time in the last five contests and avenged a pair of 21-point losses in Iowa City in their last two visits to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Maurice Walker and Charles Buggs each added seven points and tallied two of the Gophers’ nine steals.

Jarrod Uthoff finished with 17 points and seven boards while Peter Jok had a career-high 16 points for Iowa (15-9, 6-5), which was unable to build upon back-to-back routs of Michigan and No. 19 Maryland. Aaron White was the only other Hawkeye to make a notable offensive impact, recording 13 points and eight rebounds.

Iowa trailed by eight in the first half after missing eight shots and committing six turnovers during an eight-plus minute scoreless stretch, but the Hawkeyes ended Minnesota’s 12-0 burst with White’s breakaway dunk and settled for a 23-19 halftime deficit. Hollins nailed a 3-pointer and Buggs made a reverse layup to extend the Gophers’ advantage to seven early in the second half before Anthony Clemmons drained a triple to cap a 10-2 run to give Iowa a 31-30 edge with 13 1/2 minutes left.

The lead changed hands five times over the next 3 1/2 minutes before Hollins knocked down another 3-pointer to put Minnesota back in front for good and added another triple at the end of a 10-0 surge after the Hawkeyes had closed within one. Iowa made a game of it late, using six points from Uthoff during a 12-4 push to claw within 61-59 with 20 seconds to go, but a free throw from Mason and two from Walker held off the rally.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Gophers recorded at least nine steals for the 17th time this season. … White’s eight rebounds gave him 813 for his career, allowing him to pass Greg Stokes (807) and Acie Earl (811) and move into sole possession of sixth place on Iowa’s all-time list. … Minnesota won the turnover battle 16-6 and has forced 59 during its three-game winning streak, enjoying a plus-33 margin in that span.