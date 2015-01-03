Preview: Minnesota at Maryland

No. 11 Maryland attempts to extend its winning streak to seven in its first-ever Big Ten home game Saturday against offensively-gifted Minnesota. The Terrapins found a way to triumph at Michigan State 68-66 in double overtime Tuesday in its league debut despite shooting 33.3 percent from the field, and their only loss came against No. 3 Virginia. Minnesota averages 82 points, but saw its eight-game winning streak end by coughing up an 11-point lead in a 72-68 loss at Purdue on Wednesday.

The Golden Gophers boast six players averaging at least 9.8 points and were second in the nation in 3-point shooting percentage (42.4) through Thursday. Maryland presents a challenge with a defense that allows a league-low 37.1 percent shooting from the field and 28.7 from 3-point range – second in the Big Ten. The Terrapins also can get the job done on the offensive end with Melo Trimble, Dez Wells and Jake Layman all scoring at least 14.9 per game.

TV: Noon ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-3, 0-1 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers are second in the nation in assists per game (19.9) and among the leaders in the country with a solid 1.47 assist-turnover ratio. Leading scorer Andre Hollins (13.2) has been under 10 points in his last three games, partially due to foul trouble, and Maurice Walker (12.0) is averaging 14.8 over the last six. Carlos Morris (12.8 points) also is contributing, while DeAndre Mathieu averages 9.8 points with team highs of 6.2 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.

ABOUT MARYLAND (13-1, 1-0): The Terrapins, who rallied in regulation and both overtimes Tuesday, have been at their best down the stretch in games. “The reason we’ve been effective in close games is because we have good players and we make free throws,” Maryland coach Mark Turgeon told reporters. The Terrapins are among the national leaders in made free throws (269) and shoot 75.1 percent from the stripe, led by Trimble (89.8), while four regulars shoot at least 37 percent from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland F Evan Smotrycz, who has missed eight games due to injuries, had nine points and eight rebounds in 18 minutes against Michigan State.

2. Hollins is shooting 83.8 percent from the free-throw line in his career – the best all-time mark for the Golden Gophers.

3. The Terrapins are 4-0 in the series with a 68-58 victory at Minnesota in the 2008 NIT in their last meeting.

PREDICTION: Maryland 76, Minnesota 70