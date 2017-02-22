Preview: Minnesota at Maryland

Minnesota has bolstered its postseason resume with five straight wins and hopes to add a bullet point with a road victory over a ranked opponent when it visits No. 24 Maryland on Wednesday. The Terrapins have won six of the seven all-time meetings, including an 85-78 triumph at Minnesota last month.

The Golden Gophers have rebounded from last month's disastrous five-game losing streak to put themselves back in the NCAA Tournament conversation, and they’re coming off an 83-78 overtime win over Michigan that coach Richard Pitino considered a sign of their emotional maturity. “They’re a very mentally tough group,” Pitino told reporters. “Maybe playing in those early (overtime) games has taught these guys. We’ve just found a way to tighten up those little things and make big free throws when we needed.” The Terrapins seemingly are a lock for the NCAA Tournament, but their seeding could fluctuate dramatically based on how they close out the regular season. Maryland’s hopes of a Big Ten regular-season title took a hit with Sunday’s 71-60 loss at Wisconsin, but the team is just 1 1/2 games behind league-leading Purdue and has a favorable remaining schedule.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (20-7, 8-6 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers play excellent half-court defense and are especially tough defending the perimeter. Nate Mason (15 points, 5.3 assists) and Amir Coffey (12.3 points) are the team’s top two scorers, but Jordan Murphy (10.7, 8.5 rebounds) has posted four straight double-doubles. The Gophers don’t have a deep bench, but reserve guard Dupree McBrayer averages 10.4 points.

ABOUT MARYLAND (22-5, 10-4): The Terrapins are led by guard Melo Trimble (17.6 points), the reigning Big Ten Player of the Week after averaging 29.5 points in two games. Backcourt mate Anthony Cowan (10.4 points, 3.7 assists) and forward Justin Jackson (10.8, 6.2 rebounds) - a pair of freshmen - also average double digits in points. Maryland’s strength is at the defensive end, but it had a second-half lapse against Wisconsin, allowing the Badgers to shoot 51.5 percent after the break.

TIP-INS

1. Maryland has won nine games this season by six points or fewer, including three one-point victories.

2. Minnesota leads the Big Ten and ranks second nationally in blocks per game (6.6), with Reggie Lynch leading the way with 3.1.

3. Maryland C Michal Cekovsky (7.6 points, 2.8 rebounds) fractured his left ankle in the second half at Wisconsin and will miss the remainder of the season.

PREDICTION: Maryland 73, Minnesota 69