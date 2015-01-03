Maryland (14-1) shows off its depth

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- No. 12 Maryland is off to a 14-1 start thanks to proven standouts Dez Wells and Jake Layman.

But Maryland got some contributions from two under-the-radar players on Saturday in a 70-58 victory over Minnesota in Big Ten play. The Gophers entered the game averaging 82 points per outing.

Freshman point guard Melo Trimble had 20 points, and Layman and Wells each added 12 as the Terps improved to 2-0 in their first season in the Big Ten.

“We just locked in and guarded well,” Wells said. “We went along with the game plan that coach (Mark) Turgeon put in place and made sure that we helped when we rotated.”

But it was also the play of sophomore forward Damonte Dodd, who had career-highs of nine points and 12 rebounds that drew praise from Turgeon and Minnesota coach Richard Pitino.

“I know we have so many scorers,” Dodd said. “Somehow my offense always comes.”

Dodd made all three of his shots from the field and had four offensive rebounds, including one that led to a basket in the first half.

“The crowd got into it; it was pretty exciting,” Dodd said of a 12-0 run in the first half.

Dodd entered the game averaging 4.9 points per game, but he had nine points and seven rebounds in the first half.

Related Coverage Preview: Minnesota at Maryland

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Turgeon said. “He is just playing with a whole lot of confidence.”

Pitino said of Dodd: “He was pretty good. He did some good things. I like his size (6-foot-11).”

Maryland also got strong play off the bench from forward Jon Graham, who had five rebounds in nine minutes.

“He brings us energy,” Turgeon said of Graham, who was needed inside to help guard forward Maurice Walker.

The Terps built a 15-point lead in the first half but Minnesota (11-4, 0-2) cut the lead to 36-33 at intermission.

“It is really physical,” Trimble said of his first two games in the Big Ten. He made 9-of-13 free throws and is among the national leaders in points from the line.

The Gophers were paced by Walker, who had 12 of his 20 points in the first half and added 10 rebounds. Guard Carlos Morris added 18 points for Minnesota.

“They are obviously a very good team,” Pitino said of Maryland. “We just kept fouling. You can’t do that. We got four or five jump shots blocked.”

Overall the Terps had nine blocked shots and won the battle of the boards, 44-35.

Maryland took a 47-35 lead with 13:40 left in the game on a basket by guard/forward Wells, who played in his third straight game after missing the previous six because of a wrist injury.

The Terps built a 51-42 lead on two free throws by forward Evan Smotrycz. Wells hit two more free throws with 7:27 to go to build the margin to 57-46.

Walker scored on a put-back to cut the lead to 58-51, but Trimble hit two free throws to make it 60-51 with 5:36 left. Trimble made one of two free throws to give Maryland a 61-51 edge with 5:16 left.

“That kid is going to be a very good player,” Pitino said Trimble.

Layman made a driving layup to build the margin back to double digits at 63-53 with 3:46 left. His 3-pointer put the game out of reach at 66-54 with 3:00 to go.

”I am pleased with a lot of things,“ Turgeon said. ”The crowd was fantastic. Our defense was very good most of the game. We are a team that plays in spurts.

“We built the lead up to 15. We still were not terrific on offense in the second half. But we got to the free throw line, which is what we do.”

Minnesota committed 12 turnovers and has only five assists, while Maryland had 13 assists.

It was the first Big Ten home game for Maryland, which won at Michigan State in double overtime on Tuesday in its first Big Ten game ever.

The Terps were a charter member of the ACC in 1953 and left that conference after last season.

Maryland improved to 5-0 against Minnesota, including a 68-58 win in the NIT on March 18, 2008.

NOTES: Maryland plays on Wednesday at Illinois. ... The Gophers host Ohio State on Tuesday. ... Minnesota sophomore G Daquein McNeil is from Baltimore. He did not play ... The Gophers started the same five players in the first 15 games of the season. ... The Terps have used eight different starters this season, in part due to injuries. ... Maryland F Evan Smotrycz hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 17 seconds left in regulation in an overtime win against Minnesota when he played for Michigan in the Big Ten tourney during the 2011-12 season. He missed all four shots off the bench Saturday.