Preview: Minnesota at Michigan

Two teams that appear to be headed in opposite directions will hook up on Saturday when Michigan hosts Minnesota in a Big Ten battle. The Wolverines have rolled off three wins in their last four games following a four-game losing streak, leaving coach John Beilein singing his team’s praises. “We are all proud of them,” Beilein told reporters after Tuesday’s 73-64 win at Penn State. “They should be proud of themselves.”

The Golden Gophers had been cruising prior to the start of conference play, winners of eight straight games and 11 of their first 13 before hitting the skids against three consecutive Big Ten foes. Minnesota left it all out there on Tuesday against No. 20 Ohio State before ultimately falling 74-72 in overtime. Coach Richard Pitino is optimistic after his club’s latest effort, telling reporters, “I liked their effort. I‘m still positive that we’re headed in the right direction.”

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-5, 0-3 Big Ten): Pitino’s optimism got a lift from the Gophers’ second-half effort against the Buckeyes that forced an extra period following a 12-point halftime deficit, but he said that’s just the way things are in conference play. “(We) showed a lot of heart coming back,” Pitino told reporters. “But that’s life in the Big Ten.” Minnesota boasts four players averaging 10 points or more - Maurice Walker (12.9), Carlos Morris (12.7), Andre Hollins (12.4) and Nate Mason (10) - while DeAndre Mathieu (9.9) and Joey King (9.3) fall just short.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (9-6, 2-1): Sometimes, you just have to lean on your best player and after Caris LeVert pushed the Wolverines past the Nittany Lions last time out, scoring on three straight key possessions late in the game as part of an 18-point effort, Beilein noted that things have been coming around of late for his biggest star. “There have been times this year that he hasn’t felt himself,” Beilein told MLive.com. “But I think today he felt like, ‘I got my swag back a little bit.'” LeVert’s 14.8 points per game sets the pace for Michigan, which also gets 14.7 from Zak Irvin and 10.3 from Derrick Walton Jr.

TIP-INS

1. Irvin trails only Ohio State’s D‘Angelo Russell among Big Ten players with 40 makes from 3-point range.

2. Minnesota ranks third in the conference and is 16th in the nation with 79.9 points per game.

3. The Wolverines allow opponents to shoot 44 percent from the field, ranking last in the Big Ten.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Minnesota 75