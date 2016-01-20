Preview: Minnesota at Michigan

Michigan looks to get back on the winning track when it hosts struggling Minnesota on Wednesday. The Wolverines ended a challenging three-game stretch against Top 25 opponents with a 1-2 record following an 82-71 setback to ninth-ranked Iowa on Sunday, falling two games behind the first-place Hawkeyes in the Big Ten standings.

Michigan has won seven consecutive home games, including an impressive 70-67 victory over No. 5 Maryland on Jan. 12, and hopes to extend its streak by beating the Gophers for the eighth straight time in the series. Minnesota remains winless in conference play following a 70-63 loss to No. 23 Indiana on Saturday. The Gophers have dropped seven straight games overall, including three consecutive road losses by an average margin of 16 points, to fall to 0-6 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 2005-06 season. “I thought that we would definitely take a step backwards in order to take a major step forward,” Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “I didn’t think it would be this bad and I’d be lying if I said I did.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-12, 0-6 Big Ten): Freshman forward Ahmad Gilbert missed most of the second half after dislocating a finger on his left hand in the loss to Indiana and will be sidelined for the next 3-4 weeks following surgery on Sunday. Joey King went 4-of-5 from 3-point range en route to a team-high 18 points as he came off the bench for the second straight game after starting the previous 65 in a row dating back to 2013-14. Jordan Murphy flirted with his sixth double-double of the season as he added 10 points and eight rebounds against the Hoosiers.

ABOUT MICHIGAN (13-5, 3-2 Big Ten): Star shooting guard Caris LeVert missed his fourth consecutive game with a lower leg injury and is day-to-day. Derrick Walton Jr. led the Wolverines with 16 points and six assists while Zak Irvin added 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the loss to the Hawkeyes. “When Caris went out it gave a little more fuel to the fire and everybody stepped up in different ways,” Walton told reporters. “While Caris is really talented we’ve got guys that came make some plays and step up and be some key guys in the offense.”

TIP-INS

1. Michigan has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Minnesota.

2. The Wolverines have made at least 10 3-pointers in each of their last seven games.

3. The Gophers are 5-25 in Big Ten road games since the 2012-13 season.

PREDICTION: Michigan 77, Minnesota 63