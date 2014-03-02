FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan 66, Minnesota 56
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
March 2, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Michigan 66, Minnesota 56

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 16 Michigan 66, Minnesota 56: Nik Stauskas led the way with 21 points as the Wolverines knocked off the visiting Golden Gophers to clinch the regular-season Big Ten championship.

Caris LeVert added 13 points and Glenn Robinson III scored 12 for Michigan (21-7, 13-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight. Jordan Morgan hauled in 10 rebounds as the Wolverines, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker, pulled two games ahead of Michigan State with two games left.

Austin Hollins scored 16 points to lead Minnesota (18-12, 7-10). Andre Hollins added 10 points as the Golden Gophers fell for the third time in four games.

Maurice Walker converted a three-point play to pull Minnesota within 54-52 with 4:32, left but Michigan scored seven straight points to stretch it back out. Austin Hollins hit two free throws to cut it back to a seven-point deficit, but Spike Albrecht responded with a 3-pointer as the Wolverines put it away.

Robinson and Stauskas combined for all the offense in a 7-0 burst closing the first half that sent the Wolverines into the break with a 31-20 lead. Stauskas’ 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left gave Michigan a 41-30 lead, but Austin Hollins scored five points during an 11-3 burst to get the Golden Gophers back into the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wolverines shared the 2012 title, their first in 26 years. … Michigan celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1989 national championship team. … The Gophers struggled to 5-of-18 from 3-point range.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.