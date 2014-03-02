(Updated: Minor edits.)

No. 16 Michigan 66, Minnesota 56: Nik Stauskas led the way with 21 points as the Wolverines knocked off the visiting Golden Gophers to clinch the regular-season Big Ten championship.

Caris LeVert added 13 points and Glenn Robinson III scored 12 for Michigan (21-7, 13-3 Big Ten), which has won three straight. Jordan Morgan hauled in 10 rebounds as the Wolverines, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker, pulled two games ahead of Michigan State with two games left.

Austin Hollins scored 16 points to lead Minnesota (18-12, 7-10). Andre Hollins added 10 points as the Golden Gophers fell for the third time in four games.

Maurice Walker converted a three-point play to pull Minnesota within 54-52 with 4:32, left but Michigan scored seven straight points to stretch it back out. Austin Hollins hit two free throws to cut it back to a seven-point deficit, but Spike Albrecht responded with a 3-pointer as the Wolverines put it away.

Robinson and Stauskas combined for all the offense in a 7-0 burst closing the first half that sent the Wolverines into the break with a 31-20 lead. Stauskas’ 3-pointer with just over 14 minutes left gave Michigan a 41-30 lead, but Austin Hollins scored five points during an 11-3 burst to get the Golden Gophers back into the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wolverines shared the 2012 title, their first in 26 years. … Michigan celebrated the 25th anniversary of the 1989 national championship team. … The Gophers struggled to 5-of-18 from 3-point range.