Michigan 62, Minnesota 57: Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton Jr. scored 15 points apiece to lead the host Wolverines over the Golden Gophers in Big Ten play.

Ricky Doyle added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds for Michigan (10-6, 3-1 Big Ten), which rolled of its fourth win in its last five games. Zak Irvin contributed 12 points and four rebounds and LeVert also notched a game-high four steals for the Wolverines, who forced 17 Minnesota turnovers.

Andre Hollins’ 18 points led the offense for the Golden Gophers (11-6, 0-4), who have lost four in a row following an 11-2 start. Carlos Morris totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two steals and Maurice Walker grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go with five points for Minnesota, which outrebounded Michigan 37-31.

The Wolverines got off to a 9-3 start, with four quick points from LeVert as Minnesota missed eight of its first nine attempts from the field committed three early turnovers. The Golden Gophers turned things around with the 3-point attack, however, knocking down 5-of-11 in the opening 20, led by a pair from Hollins, while Michigan missed all eight of its first half attempts from beyond the arc to hit the locker room at halftime facing a 27-25 deficit.

After the break, following a jumper from LeVert that pushed the Wolverines ahead 32-31 in the opening minutes, an 18-8 Minnesota run, capped by a 3-pointer from Nate Mason ran the Golden Gophers lead to 49-40 with just over nine minutes remaining. Michigan roared back, with Walton’s go-ahead 3-pointer with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining highlighting a furious 17-3 run from which Minnesota would never recover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan has beaten Minnesota seven straight times and in 11 of the last 12 meetings, improving to 89-65 against the Golden Gophers all-time. ... Minnesota recorded only 10 assists to offset its 17 turnovers. .... The Wolverines, who entered play allowing opponents a Big Ten-worst 44 percent from the field, held the Gophers to a mere 38.8 percent.