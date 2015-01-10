FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Michigan 62, Minnesota 57
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 10, 2015 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

Michigan 62, Minnesota 57

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Michigan 62, Minnesota 57: Caris LeVert and Derrick Walton Jr. scored 15 points apiece to lead the host Wolverines over the Golden Gophers in Big Ten play.

Ricky Doyle added 12 points and a team-high six rebounds for Michigan (10-6, 3-1 Big Ten), which rolled of its fourth win in its last five games. Zak Irvin contributed 12 points and four rebounds and LeVert also notched a game-high four steals for the Wolverines, who forced 17 Minnesota turnovers.

Andre Hollins’ 18 points led the offense for the Golden Gophers (11-6, 0-4), who have lost four in a row following an 11-2 start. Carlos Morris totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two steals and Maurice Walker grabbed a game-high 10 rebounds to go with five points for Minnesota, which outrebounded Michigan 37-31.

The Wolverines got off to a 9-3 start, with four quick points from LeVert as Minnesota missed eight of its first nine attempts from the field committed three early turnovers. The Golden Gophers turned things around with the 3-point attack, however, knocking down 5-of-11 in the opening 20, led by a pair from Hollins, while Michigan missed all eight of its first half attempts from beyond the arc to hit the locker room at halftime facing a 27-25 deficit.

After the break, following a jumper from LeVert that pushed the Wolverines ahead 32-31 in the opening minutes, an 18-8 Minnesota run, capped by a 3-pointer from Nate Mason ran the Golden Gophers lead to 49-40 with just over nine minutes remaining. Michigan roared back, with Walton’s go-ahead 3-pointer with just under 3 1/2 minutes remaining highlighting a furious 17-3 run from which Minnesota would never recover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan has beaten Minnesota seven straight times and in 11 of the last 12 meetings, improving to 89-65 against the Golden Gophers all-time. ... Minnesota recorded only 10 assists to offset its 17 turnovers. .... The Wolverines, who entered play allowing opponents a Big Ten-worst 44 percent from the field, held the Gophers to a mere 38.8 percent.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.