Preview: Minnesota at Michigan State

Minnesota begins a tough four-game stretch in the Big Ten with a meeting Saturday afternoon at No. 4 Michigan State. The Golden Gophers then will face No. 3 Ohio State, No. 23 Iowa and No. 4 Wisconsin, which received the same number of votes in this week’s coaches’ poll as the Spartans. Michigan State figures to move up if it can get past Minnesota, as it’s coming off an overtime victory over Ohio State on Tuesday.

Michigan State blew a 17-point lead with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation against the Buckeyes before regrouping in overtime to win its seventh consecutive game. The Spartans are winning despite being far from 100 percent, as second-leading scorer and rebounder Adreian Payne is dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, which forced him to come off the bench against Ohio State. Leading scorer Gary Harris continues to be hobbled by a bad ankle and top reserve Travis Trice missed the Ohio State game with the flu.

TV: 2:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (13-3, 2-1 Big Ten): Andre Hollins led the Golden Gophers in scoring in both games against Michigan State last season and is leading the team in scoring again at 15.8 points. He’s still looking for one of his breakout games from long distance, however, failing to make more than three 3-pointers in a game this season after sinking five or more six times last season - including three of the last four games. Two transfers who have helped improve the team this season are guards Malik Smith (Florida International) and Deandre Mathieu (Morehead State), who are third and fourth, respectively, on the team in scoring.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (14-1, 3-0): The foot injury to Payne has limited his rebounding abilities, as the 6-10 forward has reached double figures five times this season after hitting that mark in seven of the last 11 games last winter, but 6-6 forward Branden Dawson has picked up a big chunk of the slack. Dawson is averaging 8.6 rebounds compared to his 5.9 last season. He’s coming off his least productive game of the campaign, however, finishing with four points and four boards in 34 minutes against Ohio State.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State freshman F Kenny Kaminski is 7-for-10 from 3-point range in the last four games after not appearing in seven of the first 11 contests.

2. Michigan State G Keith Appling leads the Big Ten in 3-point field-goal percentage at 47.2 and is one of 12 players in the conference with 1,000 career points, along with Minnesota’s Andre and Austin Hollins.

3. The Spartans are tied with Illinois for the most Big Ten titles since the 2001-02 season (four).

PREDICTION: Michigan State 71, Minnesota 62