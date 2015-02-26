Preview: Minnesota at Michigan State

Michigan State is trying to lock up a bye in the Big Ten tournament and is surging toward the end of the regular season with wins in four straight and six of the last seven. The Spartans will attempt to keep rolling when they host struggling Minnesota on Thursday. The Golden Gophers looked like they were heading for an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament until three straight losses shoved them right off the bubble.

Part of the problem for Minnesota is its inability to win on the road, and the Golden Gophers will be searching for their second Big Ten win away from home against Michigan State. The schedule is not friendly to the Gophers, who are sandwiching a game against the Spartans around two against first-place Wisconsin while trying to work their way back into the top half of the Big Ten standings. Michigan State is locking down on the defensive end during its latest winning streak while holding opponents to an average of 55 points.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-12, 5-10 Big Ten): The Gophers are playing their final road game before finishing up with two at home and have dropped their last two on the road by a combined 29 points. Minnesota could not get to the basket at Wisconsin on Saturday and attempted only one free throw while leading scorer Andre Hollins was held to two points on 1-of-8 shooting. Hollins put up an average of 20.2 points in his previous nine games and scored 24 points in an 87-75 overtime loss at Michigan State last season.

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE (19-8, 10-4): The Spartans can lock up a spot in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals by finishing in the top four in the regular season and are tied with Purdue for third place, a half-game behind second-place Maryland. Michigan State held Illinois to 28.8 percent shooting in a 60-53 win on Sunday and leads the Big Ten in field-goal percentage defense (38.4). That defense gets a big boost from senior forward Branden Dawson, who is averaging 3.3 blocks to go along with 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds during the four-game winning streak.

TIP-INS

1. Michigan State has taken 15 straight in the series at home.

2. Gophers Gs DeAndre Mathieu (2.1), Carlos Morris (1.9) and Nate Mason (1.9) rank first, second and third in the Big Ten in steals.

3. The Spartans are trying to secure their 15th 20-win season in the last 18 campaigns.

PREDICTION: Michigan State 75, Minnesota 64