Minnesota 96, Michigan State 90 (OT)

Minnesota 96, No. 25 Michigan State 90 (OT): Carlos Morris scored six of his 20 points off the bench in the final 28 seconds of regulation as the visiting Golden Gophers stunned the Spartans.

Joey King and Andre Hollins scored 17 points apiece for Minnesota (17-12, 6-10 Big Ten), which snapped a 15-game losing streak at Michigan State. Maurice Walker collected 15 points and eight rebounds and DeAndre Mathieu contributed 12 points as the Golden Gophers shot 51.8 percent from the field.

Denzel Valentine buried a career-high seven 3-pointers en route to a career-best 27 points and Travis Trice added 21 points off the bench for the Spartans (19-9, 10-5). Branden Dawson scored 10 points as Michigan State squandered a late lead in regulation and had a four-game winning streak come to an end.

Morris hit a 3-pointer, King made three free throws after being fouled beyond the arc and Morris buried a 3-pointer while being fouled with three seconds left but missed the go-ahead free-throw attempt to send it to overtime. Morris’ basket with 56 seconds left in overtime gave Minnesota 90-82 lead and the Gophers put it away at the line.

King was fouled beyond the arc and hit all three free throws to give Minnesota its first lead of the second half with over eight minutes left, and he found Walker for a basket with just under four minutes to play for a 67-64 advantage. Trice responded with 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions and found Dawson for a dunk before hitting two free throws to give Michigan State a 75-69 lead with 34 seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Michigan State failed to secure its 15th 20-win season in the last 18 campaigns. … Valentine knocked down four 3-pointers and the Spartans led by as much as eight points in the first half before settling for a 41-36 advantage at the break. … Minnesota snapped a three-game slide and won for the second time on the road in Big Ten play.