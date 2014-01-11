Michigan State holds off Minnesota in OT

EAST LANSING Mich. -- The Michigan State Spartans keep giving away late leads but they continue to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

Point guard Keith Appling scored 24 points, including eight in overtime, as No. 5 Michigan State defeated the Minnesota Gophers 87-75 in a Big Ten game on Saturday at Breslin Center.

The Spartans (15-1 overall, 4-0), who have won 15 straight home games against the Gophers, stretched their winning streak to eight games. The Spartans lost a five-point lead in the final minute of regulation, then held Minnesota to four points in overtime as the Gophers went 1 for 9 from the field and made three turnovers.

It’s been that kind of week for Michigan State. The Spartans squandered a 17-point lead in the final 7:05 of regulation against Ohio State on Tuesday but pulled out a 72-68 overtime victory.

“We put ourselves in that situation, so we had to get ourselves out of it,” Appling said. “The main thing we wanted to do was buckle down on defense. Once we did, it led to some easy baskets.”

Guard Gary Harris had 19 points and redshirt freshman forward Kenny Kaminski scored a career-high 15 points, all on 3-pointers, for the Spartans.

Harris had four points in overtime after missing two free throws with 11 seconds remaining in regulation that would have made it a two-possession game.

“I should have made those free throws but we clamped down in overtime,” said Harris, who shot 5 for 16 from the field. “It was winning time, so it was time for us to clamp down, get stops and get buckets. That’s what we did and it started on the defensive end.”

Michigan State center Adreian Payne, who is averaging 16.2 points and 7.7 rebounds, missed the game because of a sprained right foot.

Guard Andre Hollins led the Gophers (13-4, 2-2) with 24 points and reserve guard Malik Smith added 17. Michigan State made 30 of 38 free throws after halftime, while Minnesota only shot 14 and made 13.

“We’re certainly disappointed with the loss,” Gophers coach Richard Pitino said. “They did a great job of getting to the foul line and we did not towards the end of the game. It’s very difficult to beat a team when they make 32 free throws to your 19. I‘m not complaining about the officiating, they just did a better job of attacking.”

The second half took several twists and turns. The Spartans trailed 53-43 before reeling off 15 unanswered points.

Minnesota, which failed to make a field goal for a 13:26 stretch during the second half., scored the next six points on free throws and the game remained tight the rest of the way.

Dunks by Dawson and center Matt Costello sparked a 9-2 Spartans run to make it 67-61.

With Michigan State up 71-66 in the final minute, Smith cut it to two with a 3-pointer. Harris missed those free throws, allowing Gophers guard DeAndre Mathieu to tie it on a layup with 1.7 seconds left.

“We’re not very cohesive yet,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said.

Then the Gophers fell apart in the extra session, failing to score until the final minute.

“Two weeks from now I’ll probably look at this game and say ‘Guys, you showed a lot of guts, a lot of heart. You showed you can play with anybody,'” Pitino said. “Certainly we want to win every game and you learn from that, but I‘m sure a week or two from now, we’ll be happy with a lot of things we did today.”

NOTES: Minnesota’s last victory at the Breslin Center was a 68-43 win on Jan. 4, 1997. The Spartans have won 18 of the last 21 meetings. The teams will not face each other again this season. ... Michigan State has won 89 percent of its home games under coach Tom Izzo. ... Minnesota leads the Big Ten in steals with 8.4 per game and free throw percentage, 75.3. ... Minnesota is 22-2 when committing fewer turnovers than its opponent over the last two seasons. ... Michigan State has never lost a home game on Jan. 11. It has a 17-0 record on that date, dating to 1908. ... The Gophers faced only one other ranked team this season, losing to then No. 8 Syracuse in the Maui Invitational 75-67.