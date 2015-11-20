Preview: Minnesota vs. Missouri State

Minnesota looks to recover, in less than 24 hours, from an inconsistent performance when it takes on Missouri State in the consolation round of the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Friday in San Juan. The Golden Gophers put together a big run to take a six-point lead with eight minutes left before Temple battled back for 75-70 victory in the first round.

“It’s a game of possessions,” Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters, “and we just didn’t close it out.” Sophomore guard Nate Mason led the way with a career-high 20 points, but the Golden Gophers shot 38 percent from the field and collected just eight assists on 19 made field goals. Minnesota will hope for a better shooting performance from reigning Big Ten co-Player of the Week Joey King after he made 3-of-9 from the field Thursday. Missouri State from the Missouri Valley Conference shot 33.9 percent from the field and dropped a 93-59 decision to Butler in the first round.

TV: 10:30 a.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2-1): Bakary Konate, a 6-11 sophomore newcomer from Mali, showed some promise with 11 points against Temple after totaling eight in his first two games with the team. The Golden Gophers could use an inside threat, especially since the 6-9 King likes to do a lot of his scoring from the perimeter (9-of-20 from 3-point range in three games). King was held to 10 points Thursday after registering 42 combined in the first two games while Mason is averaging 14.3 points, 5.3 assists and just one turnover.

ABOUT MISSOURI STATE (0-2): Junior college transfer Dequon Miller rebounded from a rough debut to score a team-high 15 points against Butler in 29 minutes. Miller, a 5-10 guard, went 0-for-6 from the field in the opener versus Oral Roberts before draining 4-of-12 on Thursday and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. Freshman guard Jarred Dixon also raised his game with 11 points off the bench after scoring five in the opener and sophomore forward Chris Kendrix is averaging 10.5 points in the first two contests for the Bears.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota G Carlos Morris scored 16 in the first round and drained both of his 3-point attempts, improving to 4-of-9 on the season.

2. Missouri State F Obediah Church has blocked six shots combined in his first two collegiate games.

3. The Golden Gophers have made 81.1 percent of their free throws in the first three games (60-of-74).

PREDICTION: Minnesota 72, Missouri State 58