Minnesota 74, Missouri State 69

Minnesota guard Joey King made his first six 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead the Golden Gophers to a 74-69 win over Missouri State in their second game at the Puerto Rico Tip-Off Classic in San Juan on Friday.

The Gophers bounced back from a quarterfinals loss to Temple on Thursday and lived on long-distance shooting with 13 3-pointers to hold off Missouri State’s rally.

King caught fire early with five 3-pointers in the first eight minutes of the game.

Minnesota squandered a second-half lead to lose to Temple and after pushing their lead to 18, allowed the Bears to cut the lead to three with 18 seconds remaining in the game.

Kevin Dorsey calmly delivered both free throws with 16.7 seconds left to preserve the win for Minnesota.

Camyn Boone had 17 points to lead winless Missouri State.