Preview: Minnesota at Nebraska

Minnesota is prepared to forge ahead without leading scorer Andre Hollins when it visits Nebraska in a Big Ten tilt Sunday. Hollins suffered a severely sprained left ankle seconds into the Golden Gophers’ 81-68 win over No. 8 Wisconsin on Wednesday and has been termed doubtful for the visit to Lincoln. The fact that Minnesota thrived even without Hollins in the win over the Badgers bodes well, as Richard Pitino’s squad was still able to shoot 58.9 percent from the floor and dominated in the interior.

The Golden Gophers are now clear from a daunting four-game run against ranked opponents, a stretch that included a win over Ohio State. The Cornhuskers also knocked off the Buckeyes recently before falling 58-54 at Penn State on Thursday in a matchup of the two teams bringing up the rear in the Big Ten. Terran Petteway scored 15 points to lead Nebraska, which forced just five turnovers while giving the ball up 14 times - leading to 22 points - in losing a late lead.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-5, 4-3 Big Ten): Without Hollins, the Golden Gophers will lean more on Austin Hollins and DeAndre Mathieu, while Maurice Walker’s breakout game against Wisconsin shows that he is ready to contribute a bit more. Walker, a junior, had career highs of 18 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes, a sign that he may finally be settling in after a rocky start to his career. The big forward, who is shooting 58.6 percent from the floor in Big Ten action, suffered a major knee injury as a freshman, played sporadically as a sophomore and missed the first six games of this season due to a violation of school policy.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (9-9, 1-5): The Cornhuskers have won 10 of their last 11 home games dating to last season, the only loss being a one-point setback Jan. 9 versus Michigan, which entered Saturday unbeaten in the Big Ten. Petteway, one of three players in the conference ranked in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding, has been extremely consistent - scoring in double figures in 15 straight games - but has also taken a particular liking to the atmosphere at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The sophomore swingman is shooting 53.2 percent at home and 42.3 percent on the road since the middle of December.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers own a 52-16 series advantage, including wins in three of the four meetings since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten.

2. Minnesota entered Saturday ranked last in the league in turnover margin (-3.43), while Nebraska was last in assist-to-turnover ratio (0.7).

3. Cornhuskers F Shavon Shields has recorded at least nine rebounds in three straight games after failing to do so in any of his first 15 contests.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 74, Nebraska 70