Preview: Minnesota at Nebraska

After a tough start to Big Ten play, Minnesota is starting to turn things around. The Golden Gophers eye back-to-back conference victories Tuesday when they travel to Nebraska. Minnesota opened league play with five straight defeats - four coming by five points or less - before topping Rutgers 89-80 on Saturday.

Minnesota had surpassed 80 points in each of its final seven non-conference games, but had not reached that plateau in league play until Saturday’s win, which featured a season-high 31 points from Andre Hollins and a 16-point, nine-rebound effort by Maurice Walker. “Just got to remember this is my last year. You’ve got to have fun with it,” said Hollins, via USAToday.com. Nebraska lost by 15 to Wisconsin its last time out, ending a two-game Big Ten winning streak.

TV: 8:30 p.m., Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (12-7, 1-5 Big Ten): The Gophers are highly ranked in two major categories - assists (17.9 - fourth nationally) and steals (11.1 - second). One of the key contributors to both marks is point guard DeAndre Mathieu, a 5-9 senior who leads the team with 5.4 assists and also has 43 steals - one behind Nate Mason for the top mark on the squad. Minnesota also is one of the better 3-point shooting teams in the nation at 39.2 percent with Mathieu connecting on 10-of-21 (47.6 percent) and Mason (43.8) and Hollins (41.6) not far behind.

ABOUT NEBRASKA (10-7, 2-3): Terran Petteway shined against the Badgers, scoring a season-high 27 points to move within three points of 1,000 for his career. Petteway leads the team with an average of 19.4 points while Shavon Shields contributes 16.5, although that number has dipped to 10 per game over the last three outings. One consistent bright spot for the Cornhuskers has been their defense, which is allowing opponents to shoot only 38.2 percent - the school’s lowest mark since 1960-61.

TIP-INS

1. Hollins, who made 7-of-10 shots from outside the arc against Rutgers, is shooting slightly better from 3-point range than from inside the arc.

2. Minnesota’s nine-point win against the Scarlet Knights was its second-closest win of the season.

3. The Cornhuskers must improve their perimeter defense after allowing the Badgers to shoot 11-of-21 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 88, Nebraska 73