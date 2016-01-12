Preview: Minnesota at Nebraska

Twostruggling Big Ten teams heading in opposite directions are on a collisioncourse to meet when Minnesota travels to Nebraska on Tuesday night. Afterlosing to Northwestern on Saturday, the Golden Gophers remain winless inconference play while Nebraska finally cracked the win column with athrashing of Rutgers on Saturday.

Inthe previous five seasons, Nebraska had won a total of five conference roadgames by a total of 34 points and that was the margin of amuch-needed victory against the Scarlet Knights. The Cornhuskers’ 90-56 win wastheir first conference road triumph in two years, snapped a 12-game losing streakin Big Ten contests overall and was the largest margin of victory in a road game since Nebraskabeat Morningside College 50-13 in 1920. The Golden Gophers dug a hole theycouldn’t climb out of and suffered their worst home loss to Northwestern in theprogram’s history. Minnesota’s fifth straight defeat prompted coach RichardPitino to tell reporters, “Until our identity becomes defense andrebounds, we got no shot, because we’re not a good offensive team. Untilthere’s a personal, individual and team commitment to it, it’s going to bereally, really hard (to win).”

TV:9 p.m. ET, Big Ten

ABOUTNEBRASKA (9-8, 1-3 Big Ten): Andrew White has led the Cornhuskers’ offense allseason and had one of his best games against Rutgers when he recorded 28 points, ninerebounds and two assists in 24 minutes. While the offense was humming -- fourplayers reached double figures as the Cornhuskers made 56.9 percent of their shots-- Nebraska also controlled the paint and outrebounded Rutgers 43-25 and held a52-20 edge in points in the paint. ”I’m not ready to say we’re turning thecorner,” coach Tim Miles told reporters. “But it’s got to give the guys a shot in thearm. It’s got to give them a lift. And it should. They played very determinedand they gave a very strong effort. And that’s what we need.”

ABOUTMINNESOTA (6-10, 0-4): The Golden Gophers have lost eight of nine games and thebiggest reason has been a porous defense, which allows opponents to make 44.4percent of their field-goal tries and 37.7 percent from beyond the arc. Nate Mason (13.0 points) and Joey King (12.8) lead four players averaging in double figures and Minnesota turns the ball over fewer times than its opponents. Pitino told reporters it’s likely that Jordan Murphy, who averaged 10.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and shot 46 percent in his lastfive games at small forward, would move back to the power forward spot where he was averaging 11.2 points, 11.5 reboundsand shooting 52 percent.

TIP-INS

1. NebraskaF Ed Morrow went 5-of-5 in 13 minutes off the bench against Rutgers.2. King ranks fifth in the nation in free-throw shooting at 92.6 percent.

3. Nebraska’s90 points was the most by the Cornhuskers in a conference game since scoring 93against Colorado in 2006.

PREDICTION: Nebraska 79, Minnesota 66