Nebraska 52, Minnesota 49: Shavon Shields scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime as the host Cornhuskers won for the third time in four games.

Terran Petteway contributed 11 points and Walter Pitchford snatched 11 rebounds for Nebraska (11-7, 3-3 Big Ten), which won despite 4-of-19 3-point shooting and 14-of-21 foul shooting, not to mention 15 turnovers. Shields added seven boards, three assists and three steals as the Cornhuskers prevailed despite not making a field goal in the final eight minutes.

Minnesota (12-8, 1-6) had three chances to tie the game on its final possession, but Andre Hollins, Carlos Morris and DeAndre Mathieu all failed to connect from behind the arc. Hollins scored 21 points with a career-high 11 rebounds, while Joey King added 11 points as the Gophers could not overcome 30.8 percent shooting in losing for the sixth time in seven games.

Hollins’ floater with 1:30 remaining drew Minnesota within 50-46 and Morris’ 3-pointer on the next trip created a one-point game. Benny Parker knocked down a pair of foul shots for Nebraska with 24.9 ticks showing before Hollins’ 3 rimmed off, Morris’ effort came up short and Mathieu’s last-ditch attempt clanked off the iron at the buzzer.

Nebraska initially led 18-10 with just under seven minutes left in the first half before Hollins made two 3-pointers to help Minnesota rally ahead 25-24 at the break. The teams jockeyed back and forth throughout the second half until the Cornhuskers scored five straight points - all from the foul line - to open a 48-42 advantage with just under three minutes to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hollins’ previous career high was 10 rebounds against Omaha last season. ... Petteway, who made three of his team’s four 3-pointers, went over 1,000 points for his career. ... Minnesota has six losses in conference play, five of which have come by five points or fewer.