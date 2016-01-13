Nebraska 84, Minnesota 59

Senior forward Shavon Shields scored 24 points, and Nebraska used a 29-4 first-half run to defeat Minnesota 84-59 on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shields, making his 100th consecutive start, had 19 points in the first half, when Nebraska (10-8, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) built a 47-26 halftime lead.

Shields is only the second player in Nebraska history to make 100 consecutive starts. The other is Dave Hoppen, the program’s all-time leading scorer, who started all 111 games he played from 1982-86.

Freshman forward Jordan Murphy scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (6-11, 0-5). The Gophers, coming off a 25-point home loss to Northwestern, have lost six games in a row.

Minnesota led 8-4 when Nebraska went on its decisive run. Junior guard Andrew White hit a three-pointer and freshman forward Ed Morrow completed a three-point play, both out of transition, to put Nebraska ahead to stay.

Nebraska continually attacked Minnesota’s zone, while its defense held the Gophers without a field goal during a 5:38 stretch. The Huskers led by as many as 22 points before halftime, and by 38 in the second half.

Minnesota did not make a jump shot in the first half. The Gophers shot 8-of-22 with all eight makes within 3 feet of the rim.

Nebraska’s 47 first-half points were its most in a conference game since 2002.