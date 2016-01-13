FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nebraska 84, Minnesota 59
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 13, 2016 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Nebraska 84, Minnesota 59

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nebraska 84, Minnesota 59

Senior forward Shavon Shields scored 24 points, and Nebraska used a 29-4 first-half run to defeat Minnesota 84-59 on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Shields, making his 100th consecutive start, had 19 points in the first half, when Nebraska (10-8, 2-3 Big Ten Conference) built a 47-26 halftime lead.

Related Coverage

Shields is only the second player in Nebraska history to make 100 consecutive starts. The other is Dave Hoppen, the program’s all-time leading scorer, who started all 111 games he played from 1982-86.

Freshman forward Jordan Murphy scored 12 points to lead Minnesota (6-11, 0-5). The Gophers, coming off a 25-point home loss to Northwestern, have lost six games in a row.

Minnesota led 8-4 when Nebraska went on its decisive run. Junior guard Andrew White hit a three-pointer and freshman forward Ed Morrow completed a three-point play, both out of transition, to put Nebraska ahead to stay.

Nebraska continually attacked Minnesota’s zone, while its defense held the Gophers without a field goal during a 5:38 stretch. The Huskers led by as many as 22 points before halftime, and by 38 in the second half.

Minnesota did not make a jump shot in the first half. The Gophers shot 8-of-22 with all eight makes within 3 feet of the rim.

Nebraska’s 47 first-half points were its most in a conference game since 2002.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.