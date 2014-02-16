Preview: Minnesota at Northwestern

Minnesota can avoid being swept by Northwestern with a road win in Big Ten play on Sunday. The Wildcats narrowly escaped Minneapolis with a 55-54 victory on Feb. 1 after Maurice Walker missed what would have been a game-winning put-back for the Gophers as time expired. Walker led the team with 14 points off the bench, but it wasn’t enough to make up for the absence of Minnesota’s leading scorer, Andre Hollins.

Hollins missed two games with a severe ankle sprain in late January but already is showing signs of a full recovery with a 22-point performance in a 78-70 loss to then-No. 21 Wisconsin on Thursday. The Wildcats have dropped their last two games in league play, mainly because scoring has been provided by just two players. Drew Crawford and JerShon Cobb combined for 40 points in Thursday’s loss to then- No. 9 Michigan State while the rest of the team finished with 30.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, BTN

ABOUT MINNESOTA (16-9, 5-7 Big Ten): The Gophers have come up just short in four of their last five games, which have been decided by eight points or fewer. Thursday’s loss to Wisconsin was close despite the final score, but turnovers changed the outcome of the game for Minnesota. “We were making plays that were just uncharacteristic of us, for whatever reason,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-13, 5-7): The Wildcats rank dead last in the Big Ten in points per game with 62.1, but they continue to counter that weakness with tight defense. “We’ve been doing a good job the last month of making people play our game,” coach Chris Collins told the media following Thursday’s game. Northwestern is holding opponents to an average of 63.7 points and has kept six different conference rivals to 60 or fewer.

TIP-INS

1. Crawford is the Big Ten’s active leading scorer with 1,807 career points.

2. Minnesota leads the conference in steals with 201 and is averaging 8.04.

3. The Gophers lead the all-time series 93-63 but have lost five straight at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 67, Northwestern 64