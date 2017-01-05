Preview: Minnesota at Northwestern

Minnesota and Northwestern combined for only three losses in non-conference play, but one of the teams will already have two Big Ten setbacks after they clash in the Wildcats’ home conference opener Thursday. The Golden Gophers come off a rousing overtime victory on the road over Purdue on Sunday - their first road conference win since the 2014-15 season - while Northwestern looks to bounce back after a road loss to Michigan State and extend its home winning streak to 14.

Minnesota coach Richard Pitino’s squad relied on its defense, ranking second in the Big Ten and 16th nationally in field-goal percentage defense (.379) through Tuesday's games. Guard Nate Mason (14.7 points) leads a balanced scoring attack, which features four players averaging in double figures and seven scoring at least 6.7 points per contest. A pair of athletic swingmen paces the Wildcats, with Scottie Lindsey (15.7 points, 35 3-pointers) and Vic Law (13.7 points, 28 3-pointers) each shooting better than 42 percent from beyond the arc. Senior guard Bryant McIntosh runs the offense with efficiency, averaging 5.6 assists to go with his 11.7 points.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (13-2, 1-1 Big Ten): A lot of attention has been paid to the Gophers’ solid freshman class as well as new faces in center Reggie Lynch or guard Akeem Springs. But thus far in the Big Ten campaign, it’s been Mason who has been the player with the ball in his hands in crunch time, and Pitino likely wouldn’t have it any other way. Mason is averaging 24.5 points and 7.5 assists in Big Ten play and is coming off a 31-point, 11-assist effort against Purdue that marked the first time in school history a player finished with better than 30 points and 10 assists in a contest.

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN (12-3, 1-1): The Wildcats’ shorthanded front line gets a boost with the expected return of sophomore center Dererk Pardon after he missed eight games with a wrist injury. Pardon started the first seven games of the season, averaging 6.9 points and 7.0 rebounds, and his loss has been felt as recently as the last game, when coach Chris Collins struggled to keep a big man on the floor with Gavin Skelly and Barret Benson dealing with foul trouble. Pardon is 6-8, so he doesn’t bring a lot of size with him, but just having another big body to throw against the physical frontcourts of the Big Ten is a plus for the Wildcats.

TIP-INS

1. The Golden Gophers lead the Big Ten and are tied for seventh nationally with 6.5 blocks a game, led by Lynch's conference-leading 3.4 per contest

2. McIntosh comes into the contest 17 points away from 1,000 for his career and five assists short of second place on the Wildcats' all-time list.

3. Minnesota and Northwestern split the 34 meetings that have occurred since the turn of the century.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 75, Northwestern 71