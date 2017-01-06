Minnesota holds off Northwestern

Nate Mason was perfect on eight free throw tries in the final 26 seconds to help Minnesota hold off a late Northwestern surge for a 70-66 Big Ten victory on Thursday at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Amir Coffey scored 17 points and Reggie Lynch added 12 as the Golden Gophers (14-2, 2-1) rallied from a second half deficit and snapped a three-game losing streak against the Wildcats.

Mason, meanwhile, went 8-of-9 from the free throw line for the game and also closed with 12 points.

Bryant McIntosh scored a game-high 21 points, Vic Law had 14 and Scottie Lindsey added 10 as Northwestern (12-4, 1-2) suffered its second straight Big Ten loss and missed a chance for a school record 14th consecutive home victory over two seasons.

The Golden Gophers trailed 47-40 with 13:45 to play but ran off 10 unanswered points to go up 50-47 with 3:11 to play and a lead they never relinquished.

Minnesota led 66-61 with 19 seconds to play after two Mason free throws. But Northwestern's Lindsey cut it to 66-64 five seconds later with a 3 pointer. Mason hit two more free throw tries with 12 seconds showing for a 68-64 edge and added a pair with two seconds left.

The Wildcats trailed 31-28 with 4:59 left in the opening half, then outscored the Gophers 11-4 as McIntosh provided a steal and six points en route to a 39-35 halftime lead.

Minnesota earned 56 points and just missed a Top 25 ranking this week. Northwestern received two points in the latest college basketball poll.

Both teams resume Big Ten play on Sunday. Minnesota hosts Ohio State while Northwestern travels to Nebraska.