Preview: Minnesota at Ohio State

Ohio State appears to have put a midseason slump behind it and gets the opportunity to avenge one of its defeats when Minnesota visits on Saturday. The No. 23 Buckeyes have won five of their last six games after experiencing a stretch where it lost five of six games, including the 63-53 road setback to the Golden Gophers. Minnesota has lost five of its last seven games, including a humbling 62-49 loss to last-place Illinois on Wednesday.

The Golden Gophers dominated the interior in their win over the Buckeyes, posting a 39-24 rebounding edge and receiving 12 points and 13 rebounds from center Elliott Eliason. Minnesota has slipped to seventh in the Big Ten and could use a second win over the Buckeyes to bolster its sagging NCAA Tournament hopes. Ohio State defeated Northwestern 76-60 on Wednesday and stands fifth in the Big Ten with four regular-season games remaining.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-10, 6-8 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers suffered a huge blow with the 13-point loss to lowly Illinois and now face three consecutive ranked foes in Ohio State, Iowa and Michigan. Guard Andre Hollins averages a team-best 14.9 points while fellow guards DeAndre Mathieu (11.6 points, 4.3 assists) and Austin Hollins (11.2) also score in double digits. Eliason (5.8 points, team-best 7.4 rebounds) has been unable to build on the big outing against Ohio State, averaging only 3.8 points over the last nine games while topping five points once.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (21-6, 8-6): The Buckeyes gave up an average of 49.5 points over their last two games to lower their season average to 58.6. “I like the direction we are heading,” Ohio State coach Thad Matta told reporters. “This is historically where we have tried to play our best basketball. With the landscape of college basketball, who knows what is going to happen when you take the floor.” Forward LaQuinton Ross averages a team-best 14.4 points, followed by guard Lenzelle Smith Jr. (11.8) and point guard Aaron Craft (9.6 points, 4.6 assists, 68 steals).

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota’s victory last month ended Ohio State’s six-game winning streak in the series.

2. Craft has 317 steals, seven behind the Big Ten record held by former Illinois standout Bruce Douglas (1982-86).

3. Andre Hollins made three 3-pointers against Illinois to move into third place in Golden Gophers’ history with 174.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 66, Minnesota 57