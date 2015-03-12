Preview: Minnesota vs. Ohio State

Ohio State’s D‘Angelo Russell was the most impressive freshman among a loaded class of Big Ten rookies, although Minnesota likely saw the best and worst of him in their only meeting. The league’s second-leading scorer will get his first taste of conference tournament action Thursday when his sixth-seeded Buckeyes meet the Golden Gophers in a second-round game in Chicago. Russell was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, edging out Maryland’s Melo Trimble and Indiana’s James Blackmon Jr.

The first-team all-conference performer ran Minnesota ragged in the first half of the Buckeyes’ 74-72 overtime win on Jan. 6, going 10-of-12 from the floor – including 5-of-5 beyond the arc – en route to a 25-point first half before the Golden Gophers held him to two points on 0-of-7 shooting after the break. Minnesota, the 11th seed, earned the right to avenge that setback with Wednesday’s 80-68 first-round victory over Rutgers. The win was only the Gophers’ second in the last seven games and marked the second time the Big Ten’s third-highest scoring team reached 80 points in regulation against a conference foe, with both instances coming against the Scarlet Knights.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT MINNESOTA (18-14): Wednesday’s offensive outburst was made all the more impressive by the fact that leading scorer Andre Hollins (13.8 points) was held scoreless for the first time in 128 games. Sharpshooter Joey King (9.7) picked up the slack in a big way with a season-high 20 points, hitting six of the Gophers’ seven 3-pointers while increasing his scoring average to 15.8 over the last four contests. Maurice Walker (11.9 points, 6.8 rebounds) posted his second consecutive double-double against Rutgers and is wrapping up his senior season in style, averaging 14.5 points and 10 boards in his last four outings.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (22-9): Russell (19.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 5.2 assists) is the leading rookie scorer in the country and became the fourth Buckeye to win the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award under 11th-year coach Thad Matta. Ohio State also placed a second player on the Big Ten’s All-Freshman team in Jae‘Sean Tate (8.9 points, 4.9 boards), who is averaging 12.1 points and 5.5 rebounds since becoming a full-time starter on Jan. 22 against Northwestern. Despite shooting a season-low 34 percent from the field in their regular-season finale versus Wisconsin, the Buckeyes lead the conference and rank eighth in the country in field-goal percentage (48.8).

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State is 21-6 in the Big Ten tournament under Matta.

2. Hollins (1,752 career points), who is 0-for-10 and scoreless over his last three halves, remains 26 points shy of passing Randy Breuer for third place on the school’s all-time scoring list.

3. Minnesota recorded 10 steals Wednesday and has 307 for the season, surpassing the previous school-record of 298 set in 2007-08.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 68, Minnesota 62