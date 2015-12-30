Preview: Minnesota at Ohio State

Afteran uneven start to the non-conference portion of its season, Ohio State beginsBig Ten play on a high note having won four straight, including a seven-pointwin over then-No. 4 Kentucky on Dec. 19. The Buckeyes on Wednesday host a Minnesota teamthat has lost four of its past five games.

Inhis first 11 seasons at Ohio State, Thad Matta had lost only seven times tounranked teams at home and after two more losses to unranked teams earlier thisseason, it looked like the Buckeyes would be in for a long, dreary season. Butthe youthful Buckeyes seem to have turned the corner thanks to an addedemphasis on defense and rebounding. During their four-game win streak, OhioState has given up 55.5 points per game, has a plus-28 rebounding advantageand has held the opposition to field-goal percentages of 26.8, 40.6, 34.7 and37.9. The Gophers are heading in the other direction on defense, having given upan average of 75 points per game and having been outrebounded by 23.

TV:7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUTMINNESOTA (6-6): The Gophers are trying to regain some confidence after lossesto South Dakota, South Dakota State and Milwaukee -- all at home. “At thebeginning of the year, we knew we were really young. We signed fivefreshmen,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “It was going to befive freshmen and three sophomores. It’s just a matter of we understood it wasgoing to be difficult.” One of two seniors on the roster, Joey Kingprovides leadership and scoring punch -- he leads the Gophers at 13.8 pointsper game despite having a three-game stretch in December when he scored a total of 18points.

ABOUTOHIO STATE (8-5): Keita Bates-Diop showed flashes in Sunday’s win over SouthCarolina State of what made him one of the most sought-after recruits twoseasons ago. The 6-7 sophomore guard recorded a career-high of 24 points on8-of-14 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from 3-point range, as well asgrabbing 10 rebounds. Along with Marc Loving (13.9 points per game, 5.8rebounds per game) and Jae‘Sean Tate (11.5 ppg., 7.0 rpg.), Bates-Diop givesthe Buckeyes three reliable scoring threats from anywhere on the floor andthree players who aren’t afraid to crash the boards as they also are the team‘sthree leading rebounders.

TIP-INS

1. OhioState G JaQuan Lyle scored only two points and committed four turnovers againstSouth Carolina State.

2. Inhis second game since being cleared to play by the NCAA, freshman F MickeyMitchell played 12 minutes against South Carolina State, scored three pointsand committed four fouls.

3. Untilthe loss to Milwaukee when he was held to six points and turned the ball overfour times, Minnesota G Nate Mason had gone six straight games scoring indouble figures while turning the ball over a total of nine times.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 73, Minnesota 66