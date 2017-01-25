Preview: Minnesota at Ohio State

Ohio State will look to bounce back from a stunning home loss when it hosts Minnesota on Wednesday. The Buckeyes and the Golden Gophers are playing for the second time this month, and neither team has played particularly well since the first meeting, combining to lose five of seven games.

By far the most surprising of those losses was Ohio State’s 74-72 setback at home Sunday against Northwestern — the Wildcats’ first victory in Columbus in 40 years. It snapped a 34-game home winning streak in the series for the Buckeyes and also killed any momentum they might have been building after winning their first two Big Ten games of the season. Minnesota also had a modest conference run going after beating Ohio State 78-68 on Jan. 8 in Minneapolis for its third straight victory but has since dropped three in a row — the last two by two points. "I don't see a whole lot of negative to look at from tonight, besides the fact that we lost," Minnesota coach Richard Pitino told reporters after a 78-76 overtime loss at home to No. 15 Wisconsin on Saturday. "They should feel like we can be a really good team in this league. And we can only get better."

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-5, 3-4 Big Ten): Freshman guard Amir Coffey led the Gophers with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting in the first meeting with Ohio State before hitting a combined three shots for 10 points in losses at Penn State and Michigan State. He bounced back with a team-high 19 points while going 8-of-14 from the floor against the Badgers, raising his season averages to 12.3 points with a field-goal percentage of 46.7. Pitino made a lineup change against Wisconsin — inserting graduate transfer Akeem Springs for usual starting guard Dupree McBrayer — and the two responded by combining for 30 points.

ABOUT OHIO STATE (12-8, 2-5): The Buckeyes held the Wildcats to 24-of-64 shooting and won the rebounding battle but were done in by 13 turnovers leading to 17 Northwestern points. “If you look at the stat sheet and you don’t look at the final score you say, ‘Ohio State won today,’ but we weren’t as sharp as we needed (to be),” coach Thad Matta told reporters. “The turnovers led to baskets for them. I thought our half-court defense was pretty decent, but Northwestern is too good to give them free points.” Guards C.J. Jackson (ankle) and Kam Williams (thigh) left the game with injuries, although neither is believed to be serious.

TIP-INS

1. Ohio State junior C Trevor Thompson recorded his sixth double-double of the season in the loss to Northwestern (11 points, 15 rebounds) and has scored in double figures in five consecutive games.

2. Minnesota junior G Nate Mason, who leads the Gophers with 13.7 points per game, has scored in single digits the past two games after doing so just once in the first 18.

3. The Buckeyes lead the series 84-57.

PREDICTION: Ohio State 69, Minnesota 68