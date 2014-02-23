FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ohio State 64, Minnesota 46
February 23, 2014 / 1:26 AM / 4 years ago

Ohio State 64, Minnesota 46

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updated: ADDS that Thompson’s points are a season high in Para 1)

No. 23 Ohio State 64, Minnesota 46: Sam Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 19 points in the second half as the host Buckeyes overcame a 12-point deficit to knock off the Gophers in Big Ten play.

Lenzelle Smith Jr. added 13 points and Shannon Scott scored 10 as the Buckeyes (22-6, 9-6) won for the sixth time in seven games. Aaron Craft contributed six points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals for Ohio State, which outscored the Golden Gophers 46-18 in the second half.

Andre Hollins scored 13 points and DeAndre Mathieu added 12 for Minnesota (17-11, 6-9). The Golden Gophers were 7-of-23 shooting with nine turnovers in the second half while losing for the sixth time in eight games.

The Buckeyes trailed 30-18 before exploding for 17 consecutive points over a stretch of more than six minutes to take a 35-30 lead. Thompson scored 10 straight Ohio State points to increase the advantage to 45-35 shortly before the midway point of the second half and he later scored on a dunk to boost the lead to 15 with 6 1/2 minutes to play as the Buckeyes continued to pull away.

Ohio State shot just 27.3 percent and committed eight turnovers in the first half and found itself trailing 28-18 at the break. Mathieu’s basket at the start of the second half pushed Minnesota’s lead to 12 before the Buckeyes seized control with the 17-0 run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Buckeyes shot 56.7 percent from the field and had just three turnovers in the second half. … Minnesota recorded a season-low point total for the second consecutive game and is averaging just 49.7 points over the last three contests. … Craft raised his career steals count to 321, second in Big Ten history behind former Illinois standout Bruce Douglas (324 from 1982-86).

