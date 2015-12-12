Preview: Oklahoma State vs. Minnesota

Oklahoma State and Minnesota, two teams in the midst of notable home losing streaks, will try and get back on track Saturday night in a neutral-court game at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D. Oklahoma State comes in off back-to-back home losses to Tulsa and Missouri State, the first time since the 1985-86 season the Cowboys lost back-to-back nonconference home games, while the Golden Gophers enter after consecutive home losses to South Dakota State and South Dakota, the first time since the 2006-07 season that Minnesota lost back-to-back nonconference home games.

The Golden Gophers, who lost in double overtime to South Dakota (85-81), were blown out on Tuesday night by South Dakota State, 84-70, trailing by 23 points at halftime. Third-year head coach Richard Pitino said afterward that he was open to making lineup changes after his team lost to unranked nonconference opponents at home in consecutive games for the first time since 1960-61 against Maryland and Saint Mary‘s. “Obviously what we’re doing is not working,” said Pitino, son of Louisville’s Naismith Hall of Fame head coach Rick Pitino. “I’ve got to look myself in the mirror and figure this thing out. You just got to roll with it and be open to anything.”

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT OKLAHOMA STATE (5-3): The Cowboys miss senior guard Phil Forte III, a preseason honorable mention all-Big 12 pick and standout 3-point shooter who was averaging 13.3 points before tearing a ligament in his left elbow in a 69-52 win over Towson on Nov. 19. Key reserve Tavarius Shine, a 6-5 swingman, also has been sidelined with a shoulder injury suffered in a season-opening 91-57 victory over UT Martin. Senior guard Jeff Newberry is averaging 13 points and a team-best 6.3 rebounds while senior forward Chris Olivier (12.1) and freshman point guard Jawun Evans (10.1) are also averaging in double figures.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (5-4): Senior guard Joey King leads the Gophers in scoring (15.8) and is shooting 52.3 percent (23-of-44) from 3-point range. Sophomore point guard Nate Mason, who had 18 points and five assists in the loss to South Dakota State, is second on the team in scoring (13.3) and to go along with a team-best 4.5 assists. Senior guard Carlos Morris (10.1) and freshman forward Jordan Murphy (10) also are averaging in double figures with Murphy grabbing a team leading 7.3 rebounds per game.

TIP-INS

1. Oklahoma State ranks 12th nationally in free throw shooting percentage (77.5) while Minnesota is 21st (75.9).

2. Ford has strong ties to the Pitino family, playing for Rick Pitino at Kentucky where he helped lead the Wildcats to the 1993 Final Four while also earning 1993 and 1994 SEC Tournament MVP honors.

3. Newberry has made 17 consecutive free throws.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 76, Oklahoma State 72