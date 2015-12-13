FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oklahoma State 62, Minnesota 60
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US College Basketball
December 13, 2015 / 4:21 AM / 2 years ago

Oklahoma State 62, Minnesota 60

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oklahoma State 62, Minnesota 60

Oklahoma State got a combined 18 points from guards Jeffrey Carroll and Joe Burton in the second half on Saturday night, rallying past Minnesota 62-60 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Cowboys trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but pulled closer before the break and kept pushing in the second half before holding on late.

Related Coverage

Carroll produced nine of his team-high 12 points in the second half and Burton struck for all of his nine points in the final 20 minutes off the bench.

Guard Nate Mason led the Gophers with a game-high 14 points and forward Jordan Murphy added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma State improved to 6-3 and Minnesota fell to 5-5.

The game was played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, where Sioux Falls folks have put an emphasis on drawing major college matchups.

Minnesota led by as many as nine points in the first half, getting a major boost from Murphy off the bench. Murphy had nine points and 10 boards in 14 minutes.

The Gophers were still up 27-18 when the Cowboys used a 10-0 run to surge in front 28-27 with four seconds left. Reserve forward Chris Olivier provided Oklahoma State with a lift, scoring seven of his team-high 10 points in the final 1:33.

Still, Minnesota regained the lead at the buzzer when guard Ahmad Gilbert fired in just his second 3-pointer of the season to send the Gophers into intermission ahead 30-28.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.