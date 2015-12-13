Oklahoma State 62, Minnesota 60

Oklahoma State got a combined 18 points from guards Jeffrey Carroll and Joe Burton in the second half on Saturday night, rallying past Minnesota 62-60 in Sioux Falls, S.D.

The Cowboys trailed by as many as nine points in the first half but pulled closer before the break and kept pushing in the second half before holding on late.

Carroll produced nine of his team-high 12 points in the second half and Burton struck for all of his nine points in the final 20 minutes off the bench.

Guard Nate Mason led the Gophers with a game-high 14 points and forward Jordan Murphy added 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Oklahoma State improved to 6-3 and Minnesota fell to 5-5.

The game was played at the Sanford Pentagon in South Dakota, where Sioux Falls folks have put an emphasis on drawing major college matchups.

Minnesota led by as many as nine points in the first half, getting a major boost from Murphy off the bench. Murphy had nine points and 10 boards in 14 minutes.

The Gophers were still up 27-18 when the Cowboys used a 10-0 run to surge in front 28-27 with four seconds left. Reserve forward Chris Olivier provided Oklahoma State with a lift, scoring seven of his team-high 10 points in the final 1:33.

Still, Minnesota regained the lead at the buzzer when guard Ahmad Gilbert fired in just his second 3-pointer of the season to send the Gophers into intermission ahead 30-28.