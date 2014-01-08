Preview: Minnesota at Penn State

Before embarking on a four-game stretch against ranked teams, Minnesota starts its Big Ten road slate with a visit to Penn State on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers have won seven of their last eight and badly need a victory against a Nittany Lions’ squad that has dropped three of four, with games against Michigan State, Ohio State, Iowa and Wisconsin on the horizon. Minnesota must play well on the defensive end against Penn State, which stands fourth in the Big Ten in scoring (78.3).

The Golden Gophers held on to beat Purdue 82-79 on Sunday after dropping a three-point decision against Michigan and will play their second true road game. The Nittany Lions allow opponents 35.4 percent shooting from 3-point range – last in the Big Ten -- and will have to be better against Minnesota, which is among the top 30 in the nation with 122 made 3-pointers. Penn State will look for revenge after losing by 29 at Minnesota last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (12-3, 1-1 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers are shooting 35.3 percent from 3-point range and three players have drained at least 29, led by Malik Smith’s 31. Andre Hollins paces the team in scoring (15.9) and has made 29 from behind the arc to match unrelated Austin Hollins, who averages 13 points. Point guard DeAndre Mathieu is shooting 50.9 percent from the field, averaging 11.3 points and a team-best 4.7 assists, while Elliott Eliason leads the team in rebounding (8.3) and blocks (2.5).

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-6, 0-2 Big Ten): The Nittany Lions, who boast five players averaging in double figures scoring, managed only a season-low 55 points at Illinois on Saturday. D.J. Newbill leads the way in scoring (18) and Tim Frazier has run the show while averaging 16.9 points and a Big Ten-best 6.9 assists, but the Nittany Lions are last in the league in scoring defense (73.7). Pittsburgh transfer John Johnson has made an impact, producing 18 and 20 points in two of his three outings and making six of 10 from 3-point range.

TIP-INS

1. Eliason, a 6-11 junior, had six blocks against Purdue to go over 100 for his career and has already eclipsed his previous season best with 38.

2. Six different players have had at least a share of the team lead in scoring for Penn State during the last six games.

3. Andre Hollins is Minnesota’s all-time leader in free-throw percentage at 83.9 and has made 74-of-90 this season (82.2).

PREDICTION: Penn State 72, Minnesota 70