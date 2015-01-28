Preview: Minnesota at Penn State

Minnesota looks for its third victory in four games after a disappointing start to Big Ten play when it visits Penn State on Wednesday. The Golden Gophers beat Rutgers and Illinois at home, sandwiched around a three-point loss at Nebraska, as senior guard Andre Hollins poured in 80 points in three games after his team’s 0-5 league start. Penn State lost its first six Big Ten games and tries to build on a 79-51 triumph over Rutgers in which the conference’s top scorer, D.J. Newbill, posted 23 points.

Newbill is averaging 29 points over his last three games and needs 23 to move into sixth on the Nittany Lions’ all-time scoring list. The senior guard is likely to get plenty of opportunities with Minnesota pushing the pace and putting up 77.5 points per game – third in the Big Ten. The Golden Gophers are shooting 39.5 percent from 3-point range and lead the league in steals (10.7) with their pressure defense.

ABOUT MINNESOTA (13-8, 2-6 Big Ten): Hollins has drained 16-of-26 shots from behind the arc over the last three games after making 9-of-42 over his previous seven outings. Maurice Walker recorded his second career double-double in the 79-71 victory over Illinois on Saturday and averages 12 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds while shooting 59.8 percent from the field. Carlos Morris chips in with 13 points per game, and Nate Mason (9.9) shoots 43.5 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT PENN STATE (13-7, 1-6): Newbill shoots 47.6 percent from the field and averages a team-best 3.1 assists to go along with 22 points per game – the most of any player in a power-six conference. The Nittany Lions will need more offense from others to climb back into the Big Ten race, and Brandon Taylor (9.9 points overall) is averaging 11.5 over the last four games. Freshman point guard Shep Garner rebounded from a 1-of-9 shooting effort against Purdue to make 8-of-15 from the field the last two games.

TIP-INS

1. Hollins has 1,613 career points and need two to pass Quincy Lewis (1996-99) for sixth on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list.

2. Penn State F Ross Travis leads the team in rebounding (6.9) and has 740 in his career, five behind John Amaechi for sixth on the all-time list.

3. The Golden Gophers have won the last five games in the series, including three last season, and are 32-10 overall against Penn State.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 76, Penn State 66