Preview: Minnesota at Penn State

Minnesota looks for its first Big Ten win of the season when it hits the road to face Penn State on Tuesday. The Gophers have dropped six of their last seven games, including back-to-back losses to Ohio State and No. 5 Michigan State in the last week, and are in danger of falling to 0-3 in conference play for the second time in as many years.

“I understand fans are frustrated with us but we are young,” Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “I hope they can stick with us because we are going to be a really good team down the road.” Penn State looks to pick up the pieces following a discouraging 79-56 setback to Michigan, which was missing star guard Caris LeVert because of injury. The Nittany Lions have lost 10 of their last 11 conference road games dating back to last season and hope that some home cooking will revitalize the team as they return to the Bryce Jordan Center for the first time since Dec. 5. “I think being on the road finally caught up to us,” Penn State head coach Pat Chambers told reporters. “It’s going to be nice being home in Happy Valley for the next week.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (6-8, 0-2 Big Ten): Nate Mason led the Gophers with 16 points while Jordan Murphy flirted with a double-double by adding 14 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Michigan State. Minnesota’s leading scorer Joey King (12.8 points per game) has struggled in conference play as he was held to seven points on 1-of-6 shooting against the Spartans and is just 2-of-14 from the floor in his last two outings. The Gophers have failed to shoot better than 37 percent from the field in their last two games and haven’t topped 65 points during their three-game losing skid.

ABOUT PENN STATE (9-6, 0-2 Big Ten): Senior forward Brandon Taylor scored 12 of his game-high 18 points in the first half against Michigan to become the 32nd player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Taylor went 6-of-6 from the free-throw line and added a team-best six rebounds to finish as the Nittany Lions’ leading scorer for the eighth time this season. Freshman guard Isaiah Washington drained the first two Big Ten 3-pointers of his career en route to a collegiate-best nine points while Josh Reaves and Shep Garner had six points apiece.

TIP-INS

1. The last three games in the series have been decided by five points or less.

2. Minnesota is 5-23 in Big Ten road games since the 2012-13 season.

3. Penn State is 12-32 against the Gophers but has won the last two meetings.

PREDICTION: Penn State 71, Minnesota 70