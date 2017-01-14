Preview: Minnesota at Penn State

Minnesota looks to bounce back from its worst loss of the season when it travels to face Penn State in a Saturday afternoon Big Ten contest. The No. 24 Golden Gophers were blown out by Michigan State on Wednesday by 18 points, while the Nittany Lions had a week to savor a win over the Spartans.

Minnesota guard Nate Mason has been a constant for coach Richard Pitino, leading the team in scoring (14.3 points) and assists (5.4 assists), though he’s become more aggressive looking for his own shot in conference play, averaging 17.4 points through five Big Ten games. Defense is what made the Gophers successful, though, as they hold opponents to 38.3 percent shooting from the field and average 6.6 blocks. The Nittany Lions are young, with two freshmen - Lamar Stevens and Tony Carr - among their top four scorers. Shep Garner is the team’s leading point producer, averaging 12.8 points and connecting on 2.5 3-pointers a contest, teaming with Payton Banks and Carr to give the Lions a number of long-range shooters that can help stretch a defense.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-3, 3-2 Big Ten): The Big Ten is known as a physical conference but unfortunately, center Reggie Lynch is finding his physical play is too much for the conference. Lynch fouled out of four of five conference games, taking the Gophers' top shot-blocker (3.1 per game) out of the team's halfcourt defense. Pitino puts some blame on his perimeter defenders, who may take more chances at steals with the intimidating Lynch inside but leave him open to more potential foul situations as well.

ABOUT PENN STATE (10-7, 2-2): Banks, a junior, leads the Nittany Lions in 3-point shooting, hitting a team-best 46 and connecting on 40.4 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. But coach Patrick Chambers sees Banks as the team's leader, on and off the floor, as he's shown maturity in moving to a bench role as well as trying to form unity on a team full of new faces. The 6-6 forward plays starter's minutes (26 per game) off the pine, and become a much more vocal leader this season, especially in stressing the team's play on the defensive end.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota leads the Big Ten with 465 free-throw attempts and is tied for 19th nationally with 322 made free throws.

2. Garner became the 33rd Penn State player all-time to reach the 1,000-point plateau in the win over Michigan State.

3. Golden Gophers sophomore F Jordan Murphy averages a team-high 8.3 rebounds.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 75, Penn State 68