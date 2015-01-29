Penn State 63, Minnesota 58: D.J. Newbill scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half to go along with 11 rebounds as the Nittany Lions held off the visiting Golden Gophers in Big Ten play.

Newbill, the league’s leading scorer, also recorded five assists and three steals as Penn State (14-7, 2-6 Big Ten) snapped a five-game losing streak against Minnesota. Geno Thorpe chipped in with nine points, freshman Payton Banks scored a career-high nine -- all in the first half -- and Donovon Jack had four of the Nittany Lions’ nine blocks.

Andre Hollins led the way with 17 points for the Golden Gophers (13-9, 2-7), who turned the ball over 15 times and shot 39 percent from the field. Maurice Walker added nine points for Minnesota, which was outscored 18-12 down the stretch after taking a brief lead.

Hollins’ 3-pointer put the Golden Gophers up 46-45, but Newbill scored the final six during an 8-0 burst as Penn State went back up by seven with just under six minutes left. DeAndre Mathieu’s steal and basket closed the gap to 60-58 with 43 seconds left before the Nittany Lions forced two turnovers and made 3-of-6 free throws to seal it.

Penn State trailed 18-15 before scoring 18 of the next 20 points, highlighted by three 3-pointers from Banks, to take a 13-point lead and settled for a 33-23 bulge at intermission. Joey King had five points during a 14-4 run and Elliott Eliason capped it with a layup as Minnesota battled back to tie it at 43 with 11:14 to go.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Penn State was without F Brandon Taylor, the team’s second-leading scorer (9.9), due to a right knee sprain. . … Hollins moved past Quincy Lewis (1,614) for sixth place on Minnesota’s all-time scoring list with 1,630 points. … Banks had only 13 points total in his first seven Big Ten games and came into the contest 6-of-19 from 3-point range before making 3-of-6.