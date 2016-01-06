Penn State 86, Minnesota 77

Sophomore forward Payton Banks scored a career-high 24 points, helping Penn State storm back to beat Minnesota 86-77 Tuesday night at the Bryce Jordan Center in State College, Pa.

Sophomore guard Shep Garner added 20 points for Penn State (10-6, 1-2 Big Ten Conference). Senior forward Brandon Taylor had 18 points, six rebounds and five assists.

Senior forward Joey King scored 22 points to lead Minnesota (6-9, 0-3). Sophomore guard Nate Mason had 19 points, and senior guard Carlos Morris finished with 15.

The teams traded leads over the first seven minutes until King made a 3-pointer to put Minnesota up 13-12. The Gophers took a 19-14 lead on a 3-pointer by junior forward Charles Buggs and carried a 36-32 advantage into the break.

Minnesota extended its lead to eight points early in the second half before Penn State mounted a 10-0 run to take a 53-51 lead on two free throws by Taylor.

The Gophers quickly regained the lead and staged a 7-0 run to go up 71-63, but the Nittany Lions responded with a 16-0 run. Penn State took a 72-71 lead on a 3-pointer by Garner and went up 79-71 on two Garner free throws.