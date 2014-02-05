Preview: Minnesota at Purdue

Minnesota withstood the loss of Andre Hollins in its last win, but it has been the defense that has the Golden Gophers scrambling for a victory since. Minnesota, which travels to Purdue on Wednesday, lost Hollins to a sprained ankle early in Minnesota s Jan. 22 win over Wisconsin, capping a stretch in which it went 2-2 against four straight ranked foes. The Gophers followed with consecutive defeats against Nebraska and Northwestern, sending them under .500 in Big Ten play.

Even though the absence of the team’s leading scorer has been felt in those two losses, teammate DeAndre Mathieu refused to use it as an excuse, telling reporters after Saturday s 55-54 home loss to the Wildcats that (Hollins) would have helped scoring ... but (we re) just not defending like we’re supposed to.  Hollins is listed as doubtful for Wednesday but the team could catch a break against the Boilermakers, who have dropped four straight. Purdue is allowing 70.2 points per game  the most since coach Matt Painter s first season at the school (2005-06).

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (15-7, 4-5 Big Ten): Part of Mathieu s frustration stems from the Gophers  recent inability to defend the arc; Nebraska and Northwestern have combined to shoot 44.2 percent from long range, with the Cornhuskers drilling a season-high 11 3-pointers on Jan. 26. Minnesota continues to lead the conference in steals (8.3), but the team s defensive pressure has only been marginally effective during league play, creating 9.8 turnovers per game. The Gophers have outscored each of their last five opponents in the paint (182-104).

ABOUT PURDUE (13-9, 3-6): The Boilermakers set season highs in offensive rebounds (21) and second-chance points (28) in the previous meeting with the Gophers, but Minnesota prevailed in large part because it was one of only three teams to shoot over 50 percent against Purdue and drained 11 3-pointers. More recently, the Boilermakers are in their worst 3-point shooting slump of the season, going a combined 8-of-42 beyond the arc over the last three games. Over that same span, A.J. Hammons, who leads the Big Ten with three blocks per game, has only one rejection.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota has dropped each of the last two contests in which it has made at least 10 3-pointers.

2. The Boilermakers have won six straight at home in this series and defeated the Gophers by at least 12 points in each game during the streak.

3. Minnesota ranks second in the conference in free-throw shooting (74.6 percent)  a mark that would qualify as the second-best team percentage in school history.

PREDICTION: Purdue 68, Minnesota 66