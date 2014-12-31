Preview: Minnesota at Purdue

Minnesota made big strides in the non-conference portion of its schedule and enters Big Ten play on a roll. The Golden Gophers will try to secure their ninth straight win when they visit Purdue for the Big Ten opener for both schools on Wednesday. The Boilermakers are not coming on so strong and dropped their final three non-conference games as the defense began to show some big cracks.

Purdue surrendered an average of 88 points in the three straight losses, including an embarrassing 89-84 home setback against Gardner-Webb on Dec. 22 to close out non-conference play. “At times we’ve had some struggles, whether it’s shooting the basketball or passing the basketball, and we’ve allowed that to affect other parts of our game,” Boilermakers coach Matt Painter told reporters. “We can’t do that.”

TV: 3:15 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (11-2): Purdue’s shaky defense is a bad match for the Golden Gophers’ explosive offense, which has put up at least 84 points in each of the last seven games and is coming off a 108-82 victory over North Carolina-Wilmington. “Overall, I think we are playing at a really, really high level right now,” coach Richard Pitino told reporters. “I think we’re doing a lot of good things.” Minnesota shoots 49.9 percent as a team and has six players averaging at least 9.7 points, led by Andre Hollins (13.7).

ABOUT PURDUE (8-5): The Boilermakers allowed Notre Dame to shoot 51.6 percent in a 94-63 loss on Dec. 20 before letting Gardner-Webb go off at 55.4 percent, and Painter is looking for a better effort on the defensive end. “Every team has some inconsistencies somewhere,” Painter told reporters. “That’s part of basketball. But the inconsistencies can’t be in your effort and playing hard.” Purdue will try to put pressure on the Gophers’ frontcourt with A.J. Hammons and freshman center Isaac Haas, who leads the team in scoring (11.5).

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota G DeAndre Mathieu is averaging 8.4 assists in the last five games and totaled 15 steals in the last three.

2. The Boilermakers are 2-32 under Painter when allowing 80 or more points.

3. The Golden Gophers are attempting to score 80 or more points in eight straight games for the first time.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 85, Purdue 73