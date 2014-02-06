Purdue 77, Minnesota 74 (3 OT): A.J. Hammons finished with a season-high 20 points, 14 rebounds and six blocks as the host Boilermakers outlasted the Golden Gophers to snap a four-game losing streak.

Freshman Kendall Stephens scored a career-high 14 points for Purdue (14-9, 4-6 Big Ten), which survived despite a 9-of-23 effort from the foul line. Ronnie Johnson tallied 11 points, eight rebounds and eight assists while Errick Peck added 11 boards.

Maurice Walker scored 17 points for Minnesota (15-8, 4-6), which went 5-of-21 beyond the arc. DeAndre Mathieu had 15 points while Austin Hollins and Joey King each contributed 14 points as the Gophers could not avoid their third straight setback.

With Purdue holding a 60-58 lead and four seconds left in regulation, Terone Johnson missed a chance to end it in regulation when he came up short on a pair of free throws and Hollins hit a five-foot floater as time expired. Both teams failed to capitalize on potential game-winning jumpers in the first two extra periods as Ronnie Johnson came up short in the first overtime while Minnesota’s Malik Smith’s 3-pointer in the second overtime hit off the back iron.

The Gophers connected on three of their first four field-goal attempts in the third overtime, but went scoreless over the final 2:17 as Hammons put Purdue ahead for good at 75-74 with 1:01 remaining. Ronnie Johnson and Peck each knocked down a free throw over the final 17 seconds and Hollins missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer with seven seconds left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hammons, who entered Wednesday leading the Big Ten in blocks per game (three), had only rejected one shot over his previous three contests. … Minnesota’s Andre Hollins (sprained ankle) returned after missing most of the last three games, but went 3-of-14 from the field and finished with eight points. … Neither team held more than a four-point advantage over the final 43:10.