Preview: Minnesota at Richmond

Minnesota looked strong on both ends in winning its first two games but will get a better test on Saturday when it travels to Richmond. The Golden Gophers won their first two by an average of 22.5 points while Andre Hollins emerged as a star. The younger of the two Hollins brothers is averaging 21 points and knocked down a trio of 3-pointers as Minnesota coasted past Montana 84-58 on Tuesday.

Richmond is looking at a battle in the Atlantic 10 and is trying to build up all the wins it can before taking on a conference slate that could include a half-dozen or more challengers for an NCCA Tournament at-large bid. So far, so good for the Spiders, who edged Delaware in the opener and knocked off Belmont on Monday. Richmond hasn’t matched Minnesota’s explosive scoring but returned plenty of experience from last season and has steady senior Cedrick Lindsay guiding the offense.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS 6 (Richmond)

ABOUT MINNESOTA (2-0): The Golden Gophers are familiar with the idea of loading up on nonconference victories in anticipation of a tough conference slate and went 12-1 before the start of Big Ten play last season only to drop 11 of their final 16 games and end up on the bubble. The Hollins brothers are combining for 32 points, and transfer forward Joey King is providing a nice complement with 14.5 points. “I think we have a lot more shooters this year,” Austin Hollins said. “With this style of offense, up and down, it’s hard to guard. We’ve got guys who can get to the hoop, and we’ve got guys who can knock down threes.”

ABOUT RICHMOND (2-0): Lindsay is putting out a team-high 17.5 points and had five assists in the 69-61 win over Belmont on Monday. The Spiders struggled from beyond the arc in each of the first two games but came through when it mattered by hitting their final five free-throw attempts on Tuesday after Kendall Anthony’s two from the stripe with two seconds left gave them a 71-69 win in the opener. Anthony is getting expanded minutes off the bench and went for 14 points against Belmont in 27 minutes.

TIP-INS

1. The Spiders have won 39 of their last 44 nonconference home games.

2. Minnesota is playing its only true road game until Jan. 8.

3. Richmond is 6-of-40 from 3-point range.

PREDICTION: Richmond 75, Minnesota 72