Preview: Minnesota at Rutgers

Rutgers tries to avoid becoming the first Big Ten team to record a winless conference season in 16 years when it hosts Minnesota on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights’ 17-game losing streak is the longest single-season slide in program history and they’ve dropped 32 consecutive Big Ten games since a 67-62 upset of Wisconsin on Jan. 11, 2015.

“This year’s been rough for us like everyone sees,” Rutgers freshman guard Corey Sanders told reporters. “But we wake up every day to fight and get better.” Sanders returned from a four-game suspension for detrimental conduct and recorded 19 points and six assists in Wednesday’s 97-66 loss to No. 3 Michigan State and could be a difference-maker against the short-handed Golden Gophers. Minnesota dressed only nine players - six on scholarship - in a 62-49 loss to Wisconsin on Wednesday. Guards Kevin Dorsey, Nate Mason and Dupree McBrayer watched in street clothes from the bench after they were suspended Tuesday for the remainder of the season in relation to an explicit video that appeared on Dorsey’s social media.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, Big Ten Network

ABOUT MINNESOTA (8-21, 2-15 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers won their conference games in consecutive fashion by stunning No. 12 Maryland 68-63 on Feb. 18 and routing Rutgers 83-61 on Feb. 23 behind 19 points and 14 rebounds by freshman forward Jordan Murphy (11.9 points, team-best 8.0 rebounds). Joey King (11.6 points), who added 15 points and seven rebounds against the Scarlet Knights, was honored Wednesday on Senior Night as the only Minnesota player with expiring eligibility. “We did the most we could with the hand we were dealt,” an emotional King told reporters. “Obviously in my situation it was the wrong time to have all this go down, but that’s life.”

ABOUT RUTGERS (6-24, 0-17): The Scarlet Knights haven’t come closer than seven points and have lost their last three games by an average of 30.7

points. The future is at least a bit brighter, though, with Sanders (team-best 16.3 points) and Jonathan Laurent. The 6-6 freshman forward records 8.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game after averaging 15.2 points and 8.4 rebounds over his last five contests.

TIP-INS

1. King leads the Big Ten and was ninth nationally through Thursday’s games in free-throw percentage at 88.6 percent.

2. Minnesota has won all five meetings.

3. Northwestern didn’t win a Big Ten game in 1999-2000, going 0-16.

PREDICTION: Rutgers 61, Minnesota 60