Minnesota looks to extend its modest two-game winning streak when it visits Rutgers for a Big Ten Conference contest on Saturday afternoon. The Golden Gophers have won back-to-back contests following a five-game skid, while the Scarlet Knights have won a total of only two conference games, although one came last weekend against Penn State.

Coach RIchard Pitino's team is at its best when its defense is suffocating and creates turnovers and fast-break opportunities, with the Golden Gophers ranking second in Division I with 6.8 blocks per game. Offensively, Minnesota's starters all average at least 8.6 points, with Nate Mason leading the way at 14.4 while also pacing the team with 5.3 assists and 1.3 steals. Corey Sanders leads Rutgers' attack, averaging 13.1 points and 3.4 assists, and also is a sterling defender who likely will find himself guarding Mason quite a bit. Deshawn Freeman (11.4 points, 8.5 rebounds) will test Minnesota's front line with his hustle on the offensive boards (3.3 per game), while 7-foot center C.J. Gettys (7.7 points, 4.8 rebounds) needs to play big in the paint as well.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNU

ABOUT MINNESOTA (17-7, 5-6 Big Ten): The Golden Gophers have struggled over the last few weeks, but the team's double-overtime win over Iowa on Wednesday showed Pitino that his team is starting to turn the corner. With a freshman, a sophomore and a transfer among the starting five, there have been some growing pains for Minnesota, but the squad seems to be coming together for the stretch run - even after blowing a 14-point, second-half lead against the Hawkeyes. Jordan Murphy played especially well - something Pitino has been seeking from the sophomore forward, who has seen his numbers fall a bit from his freshman campaign - as he recorded a career-best 25 points, 19 rebounds and four blocks in the victory.

ABOUT RUTGERS (13-12, 2-10): When you're coming off a 7-25 season in which many of your losses weren't competitive, victories aren't the numbers to improve upon and take pride in. That's what first-year coach Steve Pikiell continues to preach to the Scarlet Knights, who may have only two conference victories but definitely are respected more as a team for the way they fight to the end - as opposed to last season, when nearly every league loss was by double digits. Rutgers already has doubled last campaign's Big Ten win total - and nearly tripled it before falling by six at Ohio State on Wednesday - and Pikiell knows his team just needs some more experience in close games to pull out even more victories.

TIP-INS

1. Minnesota leads the Big Ten and ranks among the nation's leaders in 3-point field-goal defense, allowing teams to hit just 30.5 percent.

2. The Scarlet Knights rank third nationally in offensive rebounds per game (15.16) and fifth in total boards (42).

3. Rutgers' lone Big Ten victory in 2015-16 was a 23-point blowout against visiting Minnesota in the regular-season finale.

PREDICTION: Minnesota 71, Rutgers 67